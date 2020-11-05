E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Jobs blow to Sainsbury’s staff as retailer axes meat, fish and deli counters

PUBLISHED: 08:11 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:11 05 November 2020

Sainsbury's has announced major job cuts Picture: JACOB KING/PA WIRE

Sainsbury's has announced major job cuts Picture: JACOB KING/PA WIRE

Staff at supermarket giant Sainsbury’s and its Argos subsidiary face an anxious wait after the retailer announced plans to cut 3,500 jobs.

The grocery chain – which has announced losses amid the coronavirus crisis – plans to permanently close all its meat, fish and deli counters, as well as some of its Argos stores.

The move – which will save the business around £60m – is part of efforts to “better reflect customer demand”, it said.

Jobs will go with the imminent closure of 120 Argos stores – part of a strategy to shut 420 standalone Argos branches over the next three-and-a-half years.

Chief executive Simon Roberts said: “We are talking to colleagues today about where the changes we are announcing in Argos standalone stores and food counters impact their roles.

“We will work really hard to find alternative roles for as many of these colleagues as possible and expect to be able to offer alternative roles for the majority of impacted colleagues.

“Right here and now, I and all the team are focused on supporting and delivering for our customers in the days and weeks ahead.”

It’s yet another blow to the high street after the John Lewis Partnership and Lloyds Banking Group announced major cuts this week.

Sainsbury’s has posted a pre-tax loss of £137m for the year to September 19.

