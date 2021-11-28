News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Festive shoppers brave the cold for Christmas street market in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:00 PM November 28, 2021
Emma's Florist was one of a number of stall in the Christmas market in Ipswich

Festive shoppers turned out in force to support Ipswich's independent traders at a Christmas market held near the town centre.

About 30 stalls selling a range of items were set up in St Peter's Street on Sunday for the return of the Saints Street Market.

Despite the chilly conditions, hundreds of shoppers visited the street during the day as they bought goods such as clothing, jewellery and refreshments.

Shoppers came out to the Ipswich street despite the chilly weather

As well as the market stalls, a number of animals were also brought along by Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm near Needham Market.

The market was held from 10am to 4pm, but a number of keen shoppers arrived early.

Kate with Dylan and Charlie from Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm, near Needham Market

Cathy Frost, who manages Loveone in St Peter's Street and helped organise the market, praised the turnout and said it would give businesses a boost in the build-up to Christmas.

She said: "There's been a really good turnout — people have come in their numbers. There's a great community spirit and there's something for everyone here.

Delicious treats, including Christmas cakes, were on sale by Jake's Bakes

"I'm really pleased and it's so lovely to see all the people here.

"The Saints is full of independent businesses. We don't have any big brands here, so we're reliant on the public supporting us."

The street was busy throughout the day, with some shoppers arriving early

Katie Lushington, who manned the Capricorn Cakes stall, added: "This market is always very popular, but I think people are starting to shop more locally.

"Whenever I come here, I always get people messaging me afterwards looking to buy something.

Suzanne from Loveone, one of the many independent traders in St Peter's Street

"Everyone here is in such a good mood, so it's a great place to be."

And Becky Mason, of Yes Chef Clothing, said: "Everyone was here by 10 to 10. The whole community has really got behind the event.

"You get some markets that are full of stalls set up by shops — but everyone has a platform here."

