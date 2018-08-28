TV star joins Santa in Colchester for Christmas Light Switch-On

Megan McKenna performing at Fenwick's festive showcase in Colchester Archant

Essex reality tv star Megan McKenna was in town to kick off Colchester’s Christmas celebrations.

father Christmas at Fenwick, Colchester. Picture: Steve Brading father Christmas at Fenwick, Colchester. Picture: Steve Brading

Fenwick’s Festive Showcase saw shoppers gather outside Colchester’s flagship store throughout Sunday afternoon to mingle with live performance entertainers, enjoy local community dance troops and see TV personality Megan McKenna sing for her fans. The crowds gathered to see performers from the Nutcracker, Holly and Ivy stilt-walkers and Santa’s reindeer .

Guests were able to catch a glimpse of Santa arriving in town on his festive float, before viewing a projection of ‘The Snowman’ on the store.

The big switch-on of the Christmas Lights then took place with the Mayor of Colchester Cllr Peter Chillingworth in charge of proceedings with a helping hand provided by Megan McKenna and Santa himself. A snow machine then showered the guests from above.

Sinead Archetti Scott, Fenwick Head of Communications: “It was fantastic to see so many happy faces enjoying our festive showcase and heading to the store which has for so long been synonymous with Christmas in Colchester.”