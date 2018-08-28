Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

TV star joins Santa in Colchester for Christmas Light Switch-On

PUBLISHED: 11:54 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:54 27 November 2018

Megan McKenna performing at Fenwick's festive showcase in Colchester

Megan McKenna performing at Fenwick's festive showcase in Colchester

Archant

Essex reality tv star Megan McKenna was in town to kick off Colchester’s Christmas celebrations.

father Christmas at Fenwick, Colchester. Picture: Steve Bradingfather Christmas at Fenwick, Colchester. Picture: Steve Brading

Fenwick’s Festive Showcase saw shoppers gather outside Colchester’s flagship store throughout Sunday afternoon to mingle with live performance entertainers, enjoy local community dance troops and see TV personality Megan McKenna sing for her fans. The crowds gathered to see performers from the Nutcracker, Holly and Ivy stilt-walkers and Santa’s reindeer .

Guests were able to catch a glimpse of Santa arriving in town on his festive float, before viewing a projection of ‘The Snowman’ on the store.

The big switch-on of the Christmas Lights then took place with the Mayor of Colchester Cllr Peter Chillingworth in charge of proceedings with a helping hand provided by Megan McKenna and Santa himself. A snow machine then showered the guests from above.

Sinead Archetti Scott, Fenwick Head of Communications: “It was fantastic to see so many happy faces enjoying our festive showcase and heading to the store which has for so long been synonymous with Christmas in Colchester.”

Seven things you can feed ducks instead of bread

50 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Keep the ducks happy and healthy Picture: ANDREW MUTIMER/CITIZENSIDE.COM

Ipswich Borough Council have asked visitors to Christchurch Park to stop feeding the ducks bread.

Ipswich Town legends back at theatre for Evening With show

57 minutes ago Michael Steward
Ipswich Town v Oxford, May 1986. Terry Butcher is appearing at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT ARCHIVE

Ipswich Town legends Terry Butcher, Bryan Hamilton and Matt Holland will be at the Theatre Royal in Bury St Edmunds in January for a lively night of stories about the club.

‘If you run from police, make sure you’re faster’ - Officers’ quip after Ipswich drug arrest

11:08 Jake Foxford
The Ipswich police officers made it clear from their tweet that drug dealers should always make sure they can outrun the police Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police in Ipswich have some tongue-in-cheek tips for drug dealers in the town - put the hours in at the gym or risk getting caught.

Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

10:24 Jessica Hill
Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Pets at Home has earmarked around 30 vet practices for possible closure as part of an overhaul.

Books for Schools - As £20,000 giveaway gathers pace, reading is more vital than ever for children

07:30 Judy Rimmer
Hillside Primary School is busy collecting tokens for the Books For Schools Campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Our £20,000 big Books for Schools giveaway is gathering pace, with bonus tokens in your newspapers this week. So just how vital is it for schools to get their hands on new books?

‘Let it snow?’ No thanks! Suffolk business leader braces himself for Brexit and bad weather

07:30 Jessica Hill
Chairman of Breheny Civil Engineering, John Breheny Picture: RACHEL EDGE

After being badly affected by last winter’s ‘Beast from the East,’ the last thing that John Breheny, the chairman of the Breheny Group, wants to see this Christmas is snow.

Half-way there for work on new A14 linking East Anglia to midlands

18 minutes ago Paul Geater
The new bridge takes shape over the Great Ouse river. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

The £1.5bn project that will transform journeys between East Anglia, the midlands and north of England reaches its half way point this week.

Drivers urged to take care as Met Office issues fog warning

06:57 Michael Steward
The Orwell Bridge disappearing into the fog Picture: MARK NUNN

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog this morning which could make conditions difficult for motorists during the rush hour.

Driver who jumped red lights at level crossing was ‘in a rush’, court told

05:30 Tom Potter
Westerfield level crossing Picture: GREGG BROWN

An impatient driver has been handed six penalty points for jumping the red lights of a Suffolk level crossing as barriers began to descend.

Christmas Fair at Holywells Park

05:00 Mark Langford
Holywell Park Christmas Fayre

Holywells Park in Ipswich will be helping people get into the festive spirit with a Christmas Fair on Saturday December 8.

Most read

Driver who jumped red lights at level crossing was ‘in a rush’, court told

Westerfield level crossing Picture: GREGG BROWN

WATCH - One way system reopened after firefighters tackle major building fire in Ipswich

Firefighters tackling the blaze Picture: SAM DAWES

Cornhill fountains to be turned off until spring

You won't see the Cornhill fountains in action again until the spring. Picture: LYNNE MORTIMER

Pets at home vet practices face possible closure

Pets at Home. Picture: PETS AT HOME

Video ‘It’s going to be a long time until they have success unless something changes’ - Hurst reflects on Town job

Paul Hurst was sacked as Ipswich Town manager on October 24. Picture Pagepix

A rum and reggae festival is coming to a venue near you

Rum & Reggae Festival set to come to East Anglia in 2019 Picture: RUM AND REGGAE

