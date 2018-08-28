Sunshine and Showers

Sarah Howard MBE is re-elected to revamped national role

PUBLISHED: 13:43 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:00 07 January 2019

Suffolk businesswoman Sarah Howard who has an influential role with the BCC - The British Chambers of Commerce Picture: REBECCA BACON

Suffolk businesswoman Sarah Howard who has an influential role with the BCC - The British Chambers of Commerce Picture: REBECCA BACON

Archant

Sarah Howard, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce’s former president, has been re-elected to an influential role at the British Chambers of Commerce, the UK’s top business network and lobbying organisation.

Sarah Howard MBE became the BCC’s vice president in 2017 – the first time a Suffolk Chamber member had served on the board. Now, after a governance review, she has become the body’s vice chair for 2019.

She continues to run Haverhill-based Sarand Business Software with her partner – a company which is celebrating 25 years of trading in 2019.

She also chairs Abbeycroft Leisure, a not-for-profit organisation running leisure centres across Cambridgeshire and Suffolk and is a governor of West Suffolk College.

She was awarded the MBE for her services to the community as chair of ONE Haverhill, a neighbourhood community programme.

Sarah Howard added: “this is a great honour for me and I’m looking forward to spending another exciting 12 months helping to promote the interests of business to decision-makers and supporting the incredible efforts of the 53 accredited chambers of commerce in representing their business communities.”

Francis Martin, chair of the BCC added: “Sarah has been a tremendous supporter of the BCC since her initial appointment to the board in 2016. As we look to develop the structure of the Board and its governance, I am delighted that Sarah has become the Vice Chair – and I look forward to working with her in the year ahead.”

John Dugmore, chief executive of Suffolk Chamber, explained: “what amounts to Sarah’s re-election is a tremendous recognition of her inspiring energies in supporting and promoting chambers of commerce up and down the land, including ours.

“It is good news for Suffolk that one of our own continues to occupy such an influential business position.”

