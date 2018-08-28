Overcast

Desks, chairs and filing cabinets donated

PUBLISHED: 09:20 15 January 2019

Savills supports Suffolk Law Centre through Ipswich office move, Sumaiyah Jeelani, Suffolk Law Centre legal advice clinic triage officer, Sheryl Davey of Savills, Sophie Hawkins, Suffolk Law Centre practice manager. PictureL SUFFOLK LAW CENTRE

Archant

A Suffolk-based service which offers free legal advice and support for residents unable to afford the costs of a lawyer has received a generous donation in kind from property experts Savills.

When Savills relocated their Ipswich headquarters further along Princes Street in the town centre, they had no hesitation in offering their surplus office furniture to the Suffolk Law Centre.

Based in St Matthews’ Street, Ipswich and co-located with Ipswich and Suffolk Council for Racial Equality, the Suffolk Law Centre (SLC) was established in April last year after a successful crowdfunding campaign, over £40,000 in donations and small grants was raised.

The Centre provides free advice in key legal areas, including employment, housing, family and personal injury, as well as legal casework in discrimination.

Since its launch, the law centre, both staff and volunteers, has helped hundreds of local people tackle their legal challenges – a vital service given the reductions in Legal Aid support over the last few years.

Savills donated no less than 30 items of office equipment including a large reception desk, meeting room chairs, cupboards and filing cabinets.

Sophie Hawkins SLC’s practice manager said: “As we are run on an absolute shoestring, this act of corporate generosity has had a massive and positive impact both on the working conditions for our team and in making our office a more welcoming place for clients.

“We are really grateful to Savills for their kindness and generosity.”

Mark Oliver head of the Savills Ipswich office said: “We’re always keen to support local charities and organisations as much as we can and we wanted to ensure the old furniture was put to good use. The Suffolk Law Centre provides a vital service for so many people in Ipswich and the rest of the county – we were only too happy to help. Special thanks must also go to our office managers Sue Monks, Sheryl Davey and Eileen Webster who helped co-ordinate the donation. It was a lot of hard work and we’re delighted the furniture now has a fresh lease of life in its new home.”

The Suffolk Law Centre is part of the ISCRE family of initiatives which also includes Tackling Discrimination in the East and the Stop and Search Reference Group.

