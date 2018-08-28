Partly Cloudy

Jumbo-sized steel elephant statue plan unveiled

PUBLISHED: 17:54 28 December 2018

Colchester could be getting a giant elephant sculpture Picture: DALLAS-PIERCE-QUINTERO in Spring 2019

Colchester could be getting a giant elephant sculpture Picture: DALLAS-PIERCE-QUINTERO in Spring 2019

A steel elephant artwork could become the eye-catching centrepiece for the next phase of a £200,000 project in Colchester.

Colchester could be getting a giant elephant sculpture Picture: DALLAS-PIERCE-QUINTERO in Spring 2019Colchester could be getting a giant elephant sculpture Picture: DALLAS-PIERCE-QUINTERO in Spring 2019

The sculpture is aimed at transforming the walking route from Colchester railway station to the town centre – should planners approve the scheme.

It would be installed on the Albert roundabout on Cowdray Avenue, along with sympathetic new lighting, landscaping and improved CCTV, to mark the second phase of the Fixing the Link initiative.

This ambitious project aims to create a positive first impression of Colchester to rail users and encourage them to use an improved walking route along North Station Road and Middleborough into the town centre via North Hill.

The designers, Dallas-Pierce-Quintero, conceived the steel structure to represent an elephant – the motif for the Fixing the Link project – inspired by tales of Emperor Claudius’s dramatic arrival into Colchester with a herd of elephants to celebrate the victory of the Roman invasion in 43AD.

The sculpture would be up to 7.8 metres tall, or more than 25ft, and would be constructed using 26 individually-designed pieces.

Councillor Martin Goss said: “In Fixing the Link between Colchester railway station and the town centre we can make it easier for people to find their way from the station and enjoy a more welcoming, interesting and attractive route which is less than one mile.

“This exciting proposal not only showcases exceptional design talent, but it creates a new cultural landmark for what is an important gateway to our town.”

The Fixing the Link project is being delivered by Colchester Borough Council, Essex County Council and Greater Anglia, who are jointly funding the elephant wayfinding artwork, lighting and planting scheme which is estimated to cost around £200,000 including engineering and design.

Paul Wilkinson, Greater Anglia Integrated Transport Manager, said: “The Fixing the Link project is helping passengers find their way on foot to and from Colchester station as well as improving the environment for the local community.

“We are very pleased to be involved with the second phase of this innovative project.”

If planning permission for the public sculpture is given, work will begin on its installation in spring 2019.

