Second Food Warehouse set to open in Ipswich

The Food Warehouse, at Suffolk Retail Park, which is preparing to open to the public on Tuesday August 27, 2019, next to the Home Bargains store. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

A second Iceland Food Warehouse is set to open on the outskirts of Ipswich, while units in the town centre remain empty.

The Food Warehouse, at Suffolk Retail Park, which is preparing to open to the public on Tuesday August 27, 2019, next to the Home Bargains store. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The first branch opened at the Euro Retail Park, on the eastern outskirts of the town, with a fanfare a month ago.

And now the second supermarket is opening at the Suffolk Retail Park off London Road/Yarmouth Road, taking over the vacated Dunelm unit.

Meanwhile, in the town centre there are a large number of empty units in central shopping streets, still waiting for new tenants.

The former Poundworld in Tavern Street, Maplin in Carr Street and the BHS department store in the Buttermarket all remain empty.

The Home Bargains store at Suffolk Retail Park, Ipswich opens to the public on Saturday August 10. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The Iceland Foods Group has invested £1.5m into the new Ipswich stores, which offer a range of bulk buys and food bargains.

The newest store is next door to Home Bargains, which is another recent arrival, and The Range is beyond.

Also on this retail estate are Next, Halfords and Argos.

The empty former BHS store in the Buttermarket, Ipswich

Kristian Barrett operations director for The Food Warehouse, said: "We're delighted to be opening another store in Ipswich, after the Euro Park store has been so well received. The Food Warehouse is an innovative store format, responding to the changing needs of shoppers by offering amazing bulk-buy deals and homeware offers alongside a fantastic range of frozen, fresh and chilled foods."

The Ipswich store manager Ian Lock added: "Our new store will help make The Food Warehouse even more accessible to local shoppers. The whole team are looking forward to welcoming them."

The store will be open seven days a week.