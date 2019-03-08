E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
'We consider the impact of everything we do' - Ipswich firm recognised for environmental efforts

PUBLISHED: 10:55 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:55 22 August 2019

Simon Girling and Paul Rodwell. Photo: SEH French.

Juggling a social conscience with business ideals can be tricky.

But Ipswich construction firm SEH French seem to be striking the perfect balance.

The company has received a revised ISO 140 01: 2015 certification due to its dedication to the environment.

"Receiving this accreditation is a fantastic achievement for the company", said director Simon Girling.

"We recognise the risks that construction can have on the environment and always consider the impact of everything we do.

"We constantly review our processes to make sure that we are doing the best for the environment while working closely with our supply chain to increase understanding and knowledge to help with sustainability as a whole.

He added: "Achieving this accreditation which was updated last year is testament to our team's hard work and dedication and demonstrates to our stakeholders that we take our corporate responsibilities seriously."

The standard was updated in 2018 and aims to minimise how a company's operations negatively affect the environment while making sure they comply with applicable laws, regulations and other environmentally oriented requirements.

