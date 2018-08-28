A big-name national self-storage company is opening its first store in our region

Futura Park

A company that boasts 20 self storage outlets across the South east of England is opening it’s first branch in East Anglian, in Ipswich.

Work has started on a new scheme for self-storage company Lok’nStore in Suffolk.

The development will span 15,306 sq ft next to the existing John Lewis and Waitrose at the back of the Futura Park development.

It is expected to be finished in summer 2019.

Lok’n’Store has its headquarters in Farnborough in Hampshire.

When Lok’nStore opened its first centre in 1995, it was one of the first self-storage companies in the UK, as the concept of self-storage lagged behind the development seen in the US.

A statement about the new Ipswich store on Lok’nStore’s website reads: “Lok’nStore Ipswich will be able to offer local householders and businesses secure steel units and rooms in a range of sizes from small lockers, up to larger spaces suitable for pallet storage. Only you have the key to your storage unit.”

MCS Group is carrying out the work in its fifth project for Lok’nStore, having recently completed developments for them in Hemel Hempstead and Southampton.

People often use Lok’nStore to declutter their property prior to a house sale, or to create more space in their homes.

Businesses in need of space also use Lok’nStore for seasonal stock or pallet storage.