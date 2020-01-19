E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Indian-Nepalese restaurant re-opens in town - for the third time

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 January 2020

Chef Suman Chaulagain in the kitchen at the Selkirk Gurkha, a restaurant specialising in Indian and Nepalese cuisine Picture: SELKIRK GURKHA

Selkirk Gurkha

An Ipswich restaurant specialising in Indian and Nepalese cuisine has re-opened - following a challenging few years.

Owner Umesh Pun launched the family-run Selkirk Gurkha in Selkirk Road back in 2014 but it struggled with a variety of issues around staffing, costs and customer footfall.

It closed its doors in 2017, and reopened again in July 2017, but closed for a second time after the departure of its chef in October 2018. It has remained closed since. It has now re-opened under manager Vinni Gautam, who is a friend of the owner.

A new chef, Suman Chaulagain, has been recruited and Mr Gautam says he is "very excited" about the future for the business after a difficult start.

The new boss - who studied business at Cardiff Metropolitan University - said his efforts had been focused in getting in the right chef, providing quality food and on marketing since the re-launch at the end of December 2019 - and his fingers were crossed for a better year.

"It's really, really good - we are really excited about that," he said. "The chef now is very experienced. He has been a chef for more than 15, 20 years."

He added: "The difference will be the taste and the service, and we wanted something different on the marketing stuff so we can get some customers. We'll be selling quality stuff."

The aim was to serve authentic Indian and Nepalese food to order, and with no artificial colouring.

