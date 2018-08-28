Blook Bikes charity also supported

Persimmon Homes Suffolk head of sales Lucy Woodhall (centre) hands over Community Champions funding to (from left) Sophie Towne, Adam Baker, Lynne Kitchen and Jess Vincent from Heart & Art Community Hub at Diss Corn Hall Picture: PERSIMMON HOMES SUFFOLK Archant

A Diss-based project supporting people in East Anglia will benefit from vital funding from a regional housebuilder.

The Heart & Art Community Hub at Diss Corn Hall has been selected as the latest Persimmon Homes Suffolk Community Champions.

The national match-funding scheme seeks to support groups and charities working to improve the quality of life or environment across the region.

Simon Wood, director in charge at Persimmon Homes Suffolk said: “As a rural region, volunteer organisations and community facilities deliver essential social services for local people and this month’s chosen cause is a very worthy charity.

“Diss Corn Hall provides a focal point for arts and entertainment in the town. The Heart & Art project aims to offer a range of Arts Award Programme qualifications to support people aged under 25 to grow as artists and arts leaders. We very much look forward to seeing how £500 of Community Champions funding can be put to good use to help inspire a new generation of artists and designers.”

Anyone interested in accessing the Arts Award Programme can find out more at www.thecornhall.co.uk/learning/arts-award/

Also receiving support from Persimmon is SERV Suffolk & Cambridgeshire which provides an essential service to local NHS hospitals by transporting blood products, samples and donated breast milk.

Staffed by volunteers, the Blood Bikes charity has carried out more than 6,000 tasks which is estimated to save the NHS more than £385,000.

A £1,000 grant from Persimmon Homes Suffolk will be used to purchase hi-vis jackets and safety equipment for the SERV volunteers.

To find out more visit www.serv.org.uk