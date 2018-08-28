Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Blook Bikes charity also supported

PUBLISHED: 15:49 18 January 2019

Persimmon Homes Suffolk head of sales Lucy Woodhall (centre) hands over Community Champions funding to (from left) Sophie Towne, Adam Baker, Lynne Kitchen and Jess Vincent from Heart & Art Community Hub at Diss Corn Hall Picture: PERSIMMON HOMES SUFFOLK

Persimmon Homes Suffolk head of sales Lucy Woodhall (centre) hands over Community Champions funding to (from left) Sophie Towne, Adam Baker, Lynne Kitchen and Jess Vincent from Heart & Art Community Hub at Diss Corn Hall Picture: PERSIMMON HOMES SUFFOLK

Archant

A Diss-based project supporting people in East Anglia will benefit from vital funding from a regional housebuilder.

The Heart & Art Community Hub at Diss Corn Hall has been selected as the latest Persimmon Homes Suffolk Community Champions.

The national match-funding scheme seeks to support groups and charities working to improve the quality of life or environment across the region.

Simon Wood, director in charge at Persimmon Homes Suffolk said: “As a rural region, volunteer organisations and community facilities deliver essential social services for local people and this month’s chosen cause is a very worthy charity.

“Diss Corn Hall provides a focal point for arts and entertainment in the town. The Heart & Art project aims to offer a range of Arts Award Programme qualifications to support people aged under 25 to grow as artists and arts leaders. We very much look forward to seeing how £500 of Community Champions funding can be put to good use to help inspire a new generation of artists and designers.”

Anyone interested in accessing the Arts Award Programme can find out more at www.thecornhall.co.uk/learning/arts-award/

Also receiving support from Persimmon is SERV Suffolk & Cambridgeshire which provides an essential service to local NHS hospitals by transporting blood products, samples and donated breast milk.

Staffed by volunteers, the Blood Bikes charity has carried out more than 6,000 tasks which is estimated to save the NHS more than £385,000.

A £1,000 grant from Persimmon Homes Suffolk will be used to purchase hi-vis jackets and safety equipment for the SERV volunteers.

To find out more visit www.serv.org.uk

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

What is this mysterious yellow banana-shaped vehicle seen in Ipswich?

The yellow banana-shaped car spotted in West End Road, Ipswich, close to the Portman Road football ground. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Gallery Super slimmer loses nearly 50lbs - and saves a few pounds too

Clair Moyes feeds her family of five for £35 a week Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Broadcaster Brexit comments leave TV host baffled

Brexiteer broadcaster Liz Kershaw has branded the job losses at Phillips “great news” for Brexit on breakfast television. Photograph: SKY NEWS

Driving instructor to face no further action after blood test for cocaine

The instructor was arrested after a roadside drugs test Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘You know the score’ – three-strike burglar told to expect jail for stealing soft drink

James Mann appeared on video link from jail at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Hundreds of jobs to go as Philips Avent plant in Glemsford to close

Philips Avent in Glemsford. Picture: Phil Morley

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

Ceiran Beamount, inset. was hit with an £100 fine despite only spending 12 minutes in the Tower Ramparts NCP car park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

Landing on Alderman Road recreation ground, the air ambulance was close to Ipswich Town's Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Watch: Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin brings Brexit message to Ipswich’s Cricketers pub

Wetherspoons Chairman Tim Martin speaks at The Cricketers in Ipswich

Ipswich recall Emmanuel from loan spell at Shrewsbury

Ipswich Town full back Josh Emmanuel has been recalled from his loan at Shrewsbury. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Gritters out in force as temperatures set to drop to -0.9C

The gritters will be out on the A12 and A14 as Suffolk prepares for an icy blast Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘We have to manage him but he knows his own body’ - Lambert on keeping Collins fit

James Collins impressed on his Ipswich debut. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘Paul has spoken to Marcus about getting fans into Portman Road’ - Ipswich reduce prices for Derby visit

Town fans celebrate after the 1-0 victory over Rotherham United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists