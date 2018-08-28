Movers and shakers: Boss hands over reins at Ipswich civil engineers to focus on parent company

The boss at regional civil engineering firm Jackson Civil Engineering has taken a step back to focus on parent company One Group Construction.

Current managing director at the Ipswich-based business, Richard Neall, who has been in post since 2001, has also been group chief executive since 2008.

Contracts director Brian Crofton takes over the day-to-day running as its new managing director.

“The time has come for me to step back and focus fully on all of our companies,” he said.

“Whilst it’s tough for me to do, this is great news for Jackson as it needs the drive of a fully focused, young management team who aren’t too set in their ways. A

“After 17 years in post, I’m definitely an ‘cld dog’ so I need to get out of the way a little.

“Unlike some of their competitors, Jackson is in a very strong position financially, and we’ve delivered some fantastic results over the past few years. It therefore feels like the right time to hand over the reins whilst the business is performing well.”

Jackson, which has six offices across the region, employs 300 staff and turned over £96m in 2017.

Richard will remain chairman of the One Group Construction Board which turns over £160m a year and includes Jackson Civil Engineering Group, Emmitt Plant, SEH Ipswich, SEH Surfacing, SEHBAC Home Improvements, SEH Property and Developments, SEH Commercial, SEH French Construction and SEH French Building.

The Cambridge Building Society has appointed chartered accountant Fiona Hotston Moore as non-executive director.

Fiona is forensic accounting partner at the Ipswich office of chartered accountancy firm Ensors.In her role she will join the audit committee and will work closely with chair Stuart Cruickshank in anticipation of succeeding him next year.

“I respect The Cambridge’s ethos of housing and opportunity for all and find what the organisation stands for is consistent with my values,” she said.

Bury St Edmunds financial planner Beckett Asset Management has appointed a new portfolio manager to help manager its discretionary fund management service.

Tony Yousefian, who has 30 years’ experience in private client portfolios, will work alongside director Samantha Owen and investment analyst Elliot Basford.

The firm has nearly £0.5bn under management across its six investment portfolios making it a leading portfolio manager of its type outside London.

Bury St Edmunds-based international retail marketing communications firm Montage Communications has appointed a new junior social media account executive.

Dominika Woloch, originally from Norwich, joined the company in September 2017 as a PR and social media apprentice, after graduating from City College Norwich. Dominika said: “I’m thrilled to be starting a new role at Montage and carry on supporting the agency and our incredible clients.”

St Peter’s Brewery at Bungay is hoping to significantly grow its on-trade sales with the appointment of Rob Breakwell.

Rob, who is well know in the industry and has a huge knowledge of the beer market, will be joining as head of sales.

He was national account manager at Southwold brewery Adnams for many years before recently taking up the role of director of sales at Hiver The Honey Beer. “We are very excited to have Rob on board,” says boss John Hadingham.

National lift maintenance and repair firm Pickerings Lifts has appointed Julie Greyling as customer support manager for the East Anglian region.

Julie has been promoted from within the company, joining as repairs manager in 2018. Prior to that, she worked in the accounting industry as a financial controller, and has nine years’ experience within the lift industry.

Julie’s responsibilities include programming work, liaising with customers and managing office staff and engineers in the region.