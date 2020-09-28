E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Shoe chain Hotter tells customers Ipswich store is closing

PUBLISHED: 12:28 28 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:03 28 September 2020

The Hotter Shoes shop in Tavern Street, Ipswich. Customers have been told it has now closed permanently Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Popular shoe retailer Hotter has told customers its store in Ipswich town centre is closing permanently following the coronavirus lockdown.

Regular customers of the store in Tavern Street have been sent emails and letters saying: “Your local Ipswich store has now closed.

“We’d like to thank you for all your support and for shopping with us in store. You can still shop with us 24/7 online, browsing the latest collection from the comfort of your own home.”

Although no official announcement has been made, the Ipswich branch has also been removed from the store locator on the Hotter website, together with the store in Trinity Square, Colchester.

The official Facebook pages for both the Ipswich and Colchester stores also now say “permanently closed”.

This leaves the nearest stores as the ones in Norwich, Cambridge and Southend.

The footwear retailer launched a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) in July and announced at that time many of its stores would close.

Hotter has been approached for comment.

