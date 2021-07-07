Published: 5:30 AM July 7, 2021

A historic shop in The Saints area of Ipswich is available to let - in a building bearing a blue plaque for author VS Pritchett.

The ground floor and basement lock up shop at 41 St Nicholas Street was formerly high-class fashion retailer Aura for many years, and is next to Aspects beauty salon. It has been fully refurbished.

It is being offered on behalf of private clients on a new lease for a guide rental of £10,000 pax (per annum exclusive).

The Saints area, which includes both St Peter's and St Nicholas Streets, is known for its quirky and unusual retailers and restaurants. It recently saw six new independent businesses open up and has very few empty shops.

Richard Bertram of agents Beane Wass & Box said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for a new business to acquire flexible, commercial premises in the ever popular St Nicholas/St Peters Street part of Ipswich.

"The building was also the birthplace of the writer Sir Victor Sawdon Pritchett and has a most attractive fair-faced brick facade, which has all been recognised by the Ipswich Society by the award of a blue plaque."

VS Pritchett's family were lodging above the shop, which was then a toyshop, when he was born there on December 16, 1900. He is best known for his short stories but also wrote novels and non-fiction.

Mr Bertram added Beane Wass & Box expected to offer another shop/office in St Nicholas Street in the near future. It is also currently offering a self-contained, furnished office building in nearby Silent Street, with a guide rental of £14,500 pax.

Cathy Frost, who runs Loveone gift shop in St Peter's Street and is a director of the Saints Ipswich Community Interest Company, said: "Despite the gloomy news surrounding the plight of the high street, the Saints is holding its own, offering a unique independent shopping experience.

"We would welcome any new independent business, ideally from a sector that we don’t already have represented, in order to maintain a broad interesting offer. Personally I would love to see a deli, more clothing or even a shoe shop."

For more details about the premises in St Nicholas Street or Silent Street, contact Richard Bertram at Beane Wass & Box on 01473 212656.








