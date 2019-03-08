Overcast

‘I’m surprised they are opening one here’ – Ipswich shoppers’ verdict on new Superdry store

PUBLISHED: 11:20 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:20 27 March 2019

Shoppers have given their thoughts on the arrival of Superdry in Ipswich. Photo: James Carr.

Shoppers have given their thoughts on the arrival of Superdry in Ipswich. Photo: James Carr.

Archant

The arrival of a new Superdry store in Ipswich has garnered a mixed response from the town’s shoppers.

Shoppers have given their thoughts on the arrival of Superdry in Ipswich. Sam Clover. Photo: James Carr.

The clothing brand will be taking over three units at The Buttermarket Centre.

The store will open later this year and create 12 new jobs.

And while news of the new store has pleased many, it has been greeted with some scepticism by others.

Shoppers have given their thoughts on the arrival of Superdry in Ipswich. Sam Clover. Photo: James Carr.Shoppers have given their thoughts on the arrival of Superdry in Ipswich. Sam Clover. Photo: James Carr.

Georgina Cole fears the brand’s higher market image will not work in the town.

She said: “I don’t think Superdry will do well in Ipswich. It’s quite expensive and I don’t think in a town like this it will do that well.

“I’m surprised they are opening one here.”

Another shopper, Tony Manwaring is also doubtful of the store’s future success.

He added: “There’s not really much reason to come into town at all unless to get a coffee or go to a charity shop.

“I would think the age range of people who shop there would still be buying online – but it can’t hurt.”

However, Katy Wilson, who works at Deesigner Hair Studio, next door to the new store, believes Superdry’s arrival will breathe new life into the town.

She said: “It’s great – it’s much better than having nothing there. It’s filling up the empty shops.

“It’s going to be a good thing bringing in a younger generation, it will bring people into the town centre.”

She added: “It’s nice to have something that’s not just a charity shop, betting shop or coffee shop.

“I know it is a bit expensive but you can get some good bargains in the sale.”

Miss Wilson hopes the store will create a more vibrant and welcoming entrance to The Buttermarket Centre.

“There is nothing when you come in here through the entrance that makes you go ‘wow’,” she said. “Having Superdry in that sort of shop will add a bit of life.”

Likewise Sam Clover sees the new addition to The Buttermarket Centre as a step in the right direction for the town centre.

He added: “It’s good – Ipswich is getting better and better.

“It’s all growth isn’t it? It can only get better. I think Ipswich is turning into a town much better than its neighbours.”

