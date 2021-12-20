News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
What time will shops in Ipswich close on Christmas Eve?

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:11 AM December 20, 2021
Primark is one of the many shops open in Ipswich town centre on Christmas Eve

Primark is one of the many shops open in Ipswich town centre on Christmas Eve - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Shoppers will be out in Ipswich this week with Christmas fast approaching. Here's when a number of major Ipswich stores will be closing on Christmas Eve.

Supermarkets

ASDA, Whitehouse industrial estate: 6am - 7pm

The Food Warehouse, Suffolk Retail Park: 7am - 6pm

Lidl, Handford Road: 7am - 6pm

Morrisons, Sproughton Road: 5am - 6pm

Sainsbury's, Upper Brook Street: 7am - 7pm

Tesco, Copdock Interchange: 12am - 7pm

The 20-year-old was seen driving a VW Golf into the car park at Tesco, Copdock Picture: SARAH LUCY

The Tesco Extra store at Copdock is closing early on Christmas Eve - Credit: Archant

Clothing

Deichmann, Cornhill: 9am - 5pm

M&S, Westgate Street: 7am - 6pm

New Look, Buttermarket shopping centre: 9am - 4pm

Primark, Westgate Street: 8.30am - 5pm

TK Maxx,  Buttermarket shopping centre: 8am - 5pm

The offical opening event will be held on Saturday Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Deichmann is one of the latest additions to Ipswich town centre - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Everything else

B&M, Carr Street: 7am - 5pm

Home Bargains, Suffolk Retail Park: 8am - 5pm

Superdrug, Tavern Street: 8.30am - 6pm

