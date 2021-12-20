What time will shops in Ipswich close on Christmas Eve?
Published: 10:11 AM December 20, 2021
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Shoppers will be out in Ipswich this week with Christmas fast approaching. Here's when a number of major Ipswich stores will be closing on Christmas Eve.
Supermarkets
ASDA, Whitehouse industrial estate: 6am - 7pm
The Food Warehouse, Suffolk Retail Park: 7am - 6pm
Lidl, Handford Road: 7am - 6pm
Morrisons, Sproughton Road: 5am - 6pm
Sainsbury's, Upper Brook Street: 7am - 7pm
Tesco, Copdock Interchange: 12am - 7pm
Clothing
Deichmann, Cornhill: 9am - 5pm
M&S, Westgate Street: 7am - 6pm
New Look, Buttermarket shopping centre: 9am - 4pm
Primark, Westgate Street: 8.30am - 5pm
TK Maxx, Buttermarket shopping centre: 8am - 5pm
Everything else
B&M, Carr Street: 7am - 5pm
Home Bargains, Suffolk Retail Park: 8am - 5pm
Superdrug, Tavern Street: 8.30am - 6pm