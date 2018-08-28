Heavy Showers

Women-only choir is seeking new recruits

PUBLISHED: 16:57 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:57 29 November 2018

Stellar Acapella choir made a presentation to Suffolk MIND, part of the proceeds of a charity concert held at Museum Street Methodist Church with the Suffolk Soul Singers. Gaynor Schofield, director Stellar Acapella presents a cheque to John Neal, chief executive at Suffolk MIND at Quay Place. The choir then practised in the former church. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

A Suffolk women’s acappella group has proved that raising their voices in song can bring great success in raising funds for local causes.

Stellar Acapella women's singing group made a cheque presentation to the Lighthouse Women's Aid charity, part of the proceeds from a recent Ipswich concert. Director Gaynor Schofield presents a cheque to Shana Yarnell of Lighthouse Women's Aid. Picture: DAVID VINCENTStellar Acapella women's singing group made a cheque presentation to the Lighthouse Women's Aid charity, part of the proceeds from a recent Ipswich concert. Director Gaynor Schofield presents a cheque to Shana Yarnell of Lighthouse Women's Aid. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Stellar Acappella, who celebrated their first anniversary earlier this year, are a vibrant and dynamic group of women who love singing and sharing with others, and their passion for harmony has provided the opportunity to make sizeable donations to Suffolk Mind and The Lighthouse Women’s Aid charity.

At a presentation at Quay Place in Ipswich Gaynor Schofield musical director of Stellar Acappella spoke of her delight in the popularity of the group’s recent concert. She said: “we love being able to take our music to those who haven’t heard our harmonies before, as well as being able to support local charities chosen by the members”.

Stellar Acappella’s gorgeous harmonies are rehearsed and perfected to Gaynor’s very high standards and their songs are meaningful and life-enhancing.

Stellar Acappella is currently planning its schedule for 2019 and is available to perform for concerts and celebration events.

If you are interested in finding out more or you would like to join the group, contact Gaynor on 07879 604388.

