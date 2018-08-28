Top ‘five’ rating for dog care centres across Suffolk

Canine Creche, Martlesham. The Canine Creche group dog care centres have been top rated in the new Environmental Health Licensing animall centre inspection scheme Picture: THE CANINE CRECHE The Canine Creche

Suffolk-based Canine Creche has been top-rated following inspections from Environmental Health Licensing under the new animal regulations which all animal businesses now need to follow.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Open day at Lowestoft Canine Creche Picture: CANDACE ROSE Open day at Lowestoft Canine Creche Picture: CANDACE ROSE

The new regulations have been developed over recent years and the group managing director Candace Rose has been instrumental during the consultation period. The organisation cares for more dogs than any other across the UK in company owned and franchised sites in Martlesham, Bury St Edmunds, Ipswich, Lowestoft, Needham Market & Harpenden.

The Animal Activities Licensing (AAL) regulations came into force on October 1, 2018. They replace several different pieces of animal establishment regulations, they bring animal licensing and legislation into the 21st Century and will help to drive animal care standards.

DEFRA have issued guidance on how businesses should be inspected and subsequently scored, which is akin to food hygiene scores and has a maximum of five as a score for the businesses which are attaining the very highest standards.

Mrs Rose said: “Across the group we welcome this legislation as it will ensure that all animal facilities and people that care for animals (including home boarders) will need to ensure they comply with regulations which will enhance the care and service levels for everyone’s pets. This industry had legislation which was completely outdated and draconian, it needed a complete overhaul.”

“It has been set up to reward the companies that offer the best standards with high scores (which are listed publically with each local government office).

Mrs Rose stated: “I am delighted to announce that the Suffolk sites have all had their inspections and scoring concluded and every site has scored the maximum of five, this surpasses early industry results and really ensures that the pooches in Suffolk are getting the highest levels of care.”

The group has new sites planned during 2019 for Colchester, Norwich and a location close to Heathrow Airport as well as the growth of the in-home care brand Nana Creche.