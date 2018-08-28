Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

The pioneering technology behind Suffolk’s Sizewell C reactor is put to the test in China

PUBLISHED: 13:49 14 December 2018

Tainshan nuclear power plant in China. Picture: EDF/ zwx@TNPJVC

Tainshan nuclear power plant in China. Picture: EDF/ zwx@TNPJVC

ZWX

A nuclear reactor which uses the same technology as is planned for Sizewell C has just been successfully launched in China.

Unit one of Taishan Power Plant in China’s Guangdong province is now producing electricity using the world’s first ‘Evolutionary Power Reactor’ (EPR), a technology which will later be deployed at Hinkley Point C in Somerset and then at Sizewell C in Suffolk, if it gets the go-ahead.

Taishan is 70 percent-owned by the state-owned China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN), with EDF controlling the rest.

Taishan nuclear power plant is the biggest cooperation project to have taken place between China and France in the energy sector. Taishan’s two 1750-MW EPR reactors are capable of supplying the Chinese power grid with up to 24 TWh of CO2-free electricity a year, tantamount to the annual electricity consumption of 5 million Chinese users, whilst at the same time preventing the emission of 21 million tons of CO2 a year.

Simone Rossi, Chief Executive of EDF Energy, described the launch as “a great step forward” for the EPR. “It shows that the UK can have confidence in the reactor design which we are using at Hinkley Point C and planning to use at Sizewell C,” he said. “It also demonstrates the value of our partnership with CGN.

“Hinkley is already benefiting from lessons learned at Taishan and other EPR projects. This experience will also help lower costs for Sizewell C, so that nuclear remains competitive and continues to deliver jobs, skills and industrial opportunities for the UK.”

Jean-Bernard Lévy, EDF Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said EPR is a “major asset” in addressing the challenge facing many countries - “reconciling the growth of electricity demand with the need to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.”

The new year heralds the start of EDF’s next round of public consultation on Sizewell, which will tour towns including Leiston, Theberton, Yoxford and Darsham from January 4 onwards.

“Significant progress” has been made at Hinkley Point C, with collaboration between experts from CGN and EDF Group and expertise brought from Taishan being “key factors,” according to EDF.

This week, Hinkley Point C marked the successful completion of its final construction milestone of 2018. In a job that took over 30 hours, teams poured concrete on the first part of the first reactor’s 4,500 tonne base, which provides the solid platform for the reactor buildings.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Snow could come to Suffolk this weekend

12 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Areas like Long Melford could see a dusting of snow, with freezing rain also forecast Picture: CONTRIBUTED

It’s snow joke - the Met Office has forecast the cold stuff this weekend in Suffolk and north Essex.

Gallery Christmas Jumper Day 2018: Are you wearing your seasonal sweater?

15 minutes ago Sophie Barnett
The children aged 2 to 4 years old loved Mr Woolly Pully! Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Charity supporters are donning their Christmas jumpers today for Save the Children, raising hundreds of thousands of pounds to give children a better future.

‘It makes us extremely proud’: Joy at young people’s ‘staggering’ transformation during 12-week self-discovery journey

28 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
A residential trip held as part of the Inspire Suffolk Prince's Trust team programme Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

They have been on a rollercoaster journey of self-discovery which is set to change their outlook on life forever.

Windows smashed, vehicles head butted, and blue lights ripped off - the shocking vandalism on ambulances revealed

10:12 Geraldine Scott
A smashed window on an East of England Ambulance. Photo: EEAST

Ambulances have been head butted, kicked, and had blue lights ripped off in shocking acts of vandalism on the emergency vehicles - sometimes while crews have been trying to treat patients.

Serious incident near Tesco Express causing traffic problems

10:07 Jake Foxford
There has been a serious incident in Norwich Road with police and paramedics at the scene Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A serious incident is causing traffic and delays in Ipswich after paramedics and police were called to a row of shops.

The pioneering technology behind Suffolk’s Sizewell C reactor is put to the test in China

6 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Tainshan nuclear power plant in China. Picture: EDF/ zwx@TNPJVC

A nuclear reactor which uses the same technology as is planned for Sizewell C has just been successfully launched in China.

Suffolk’s roads among worst in country according to new survey

13 minutes ago Paul Geater
Only 28% of people were happy with Suffolk's road surfaces. Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers believe that Suffolk has some of the worst roads in the country according to a nationwide survey of the state of Britain’s highways.

$find_replace.replaceSpecialCharacters($article.name)

20 minutes ago Mark Langford
Female Adder

Crafty Collective sets up shop for Christmas

52 minutes ago Mark Langford
Crafty crafters at Sailmakers Shopping Centre - Ida Thomas, left, Christine Old, Sue Lawrence and Heather Richards.

Crafty crafters and artists from Suffolk will be bringing a double helping of Christmas cheer to the Sailmakers shopping centre in Ipswich.

‘You don’t want to eat chicken soup and ice cream on Christmas day’ - new series of recipes provides culinary inspiration for people with cancer

12:14 Jessica Hill
Greene King chefs serving up dishes. Picture: Adam Smyth

Festive food is a big part of what Christmas is all about, but when you are receiving treatment for cancer, the last thing you want to do is tuck into the turkey and mince pies.

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Serious incident near Tesco Express causing traffic problems

There has been a serious incident in Norwich Road with police and paramedics at the scene Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Retailers feel ‘betrayed’ by Ipswich Council over Christmas market

Christmas Craft Market at Ipswich Cornhill

‘Cynical’ fraudster jailed for 10 months for council flat scam

Janice George was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Parking company accused of operating a ‘mafia-style protection racket’

Dooley Rd, which is one of the roads in which Proserve manage parking restrictions in Felixstowe. Picture: Google Streetview

Hospice charity shop burgled

The St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Meredith Road Picture: ARCHANT

Two of the defendants accused of murdering an Ipswich teenager showed no reaction when told of his death, court hears

Two of the defendants accused of killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens showed no reaction when learning of his death, a court heard. Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24