'This is the best street in Ipswich' - claim independent traders

Lynn Turner, owner of Cake and Catwalk, supported Small Business Saturday this weekend Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Independent traders in St Peter's Street, Ipswich have made a bold claim as the nation celebrates Small Business Saturday.

John Manning, owner The House in Town, said shopping at independents can be more reliable than the high street Picture: ARCHANT John Manning, owner The House in Town, said shopping at independents can be more reliable than the high street Picture: ARCHANT

The retailers in the historic shopping street believe theirs is the best street in town, offering customers a unique experience, bespoke gifts and a personal service.

They spoke out as the nation marked Small Business Saturday today, an annual event which is held on the first Saturday of December and is designed to encourage shoppers to buy local, quality products in time for Christmas.

Lynn Turner, owner of boutique Cake and Catwalk, said: "You'll get something different here - we look for items that are not on the high street.

"We get to know peoples' tastes and offer a better, more engaging experience."

Meanwhile, John Manning, owner of home furnishings store The House in Town, said: "Being able to walk into a shop and get a feel for the products is a big draw.

"We like to have a fun, relaxed experience, and you know you are putting back into the community when you shop here.

"When you shop with us, you're not running the gauntlet of buying online and worrying about delivery."

He said it had been a busy day of trading and added: "November and December are always very busy as people are determined to get gifts for Christmas."

Wendy Childs, who has managed neighbouring Maud's Attic for 24 years said: "The service you get is far superior in an independent shop.

"We can offer you a wide range of items and a tailored, old-fashioned shopping experience.

"I absolutely think this is the best street in the whole of Ipswich."

Small Business Saturday was supported by the Country Land and Business Association (CLA), who echoed the sentiments of the shop owners in Ipswich.

Cath Crowther, CLA regional director, said: "Buying locally this Christmas, whether it is seasonal festive food and drink or gifts for family and friends, helps contribute to a vibrant rural economy.

"Small Business Saturday provides an important impetus for consumers to support small businesses in their communities, not just in the run up to Christmas, but throughout the year."