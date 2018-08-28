Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Shops, pubs, cafes and restaurants could benefit

PUBLISHED: 16:48 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 30 January 2019

Ipswich Street in Stowmarket town centre Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Ipswich Street in Stowmarket town centre Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Archant

Hundreds of small Suffolk businesses could be about to get a business rate relief boost - in a move designed to support local High Streets.

John Whitehead, Mid Suffolk District Council cabinet member for finance Picture: PAUL NIXONJohn Whitehead, Mid Suffolk District Council cabinet member for finance Picture: PAUL NIXON

The cabinets of Mid Suffolk and Babergh district councils meet next week, and they look set to back a new discretionary business rate reduction scheme - which could mean one third off bills, for retail and other businesses across the two districts.

Shops, cafes, pubs and many more independent businesses could benefit under the Government-backed scheme, including those in Stowmarket and Sudbury, Needham Market and Hadleigh.

Councillor John Whitehead, Mid Suffolk’s cabinet member for finance, said: “I think it is a really good scheme. I hope we can agree to back it.

“High Streets are struggling. Hopefully shops, and cafes and some pubs, all local businesses, will benefit.”

Jane Haylock of Idler Books in Hadleigh holds one of her chosen books at the shop.Jane Haylock of Idler Books in Hadleigh holds one of her chosen books at the shop.

The scheme is government-backed, so would not lose the district council any income, he added.

They had identified up to 159 businesses in the district which could be eligible.

He said: “If we go ahead with this scheme, some will get a pleasant surprise when their new rate bill drops through the letterbox.”

The new scheme is set to benefit small businesses, with properties under a rateable value of £51,000, and relief should be available for two years 2019/20 and 2020/21.

Meanwhile Babergh Council has identified another 267 eligible properties on its patch, where businesses could qualify for relief.

Local business thinks it is a good idea.

Allan Scott, chairman of Stowmarket and District Chamber of Commerce said: “With the multiple challenges facing our high street businesses at the moment, every penny counts.

“So the Chamber is delighted to hear that Mid Suffolk District Council are considering offering a substantial discount on their business rates. We would strongly urge that this measure be adopted when it comes before the council’s cabinet next week.’

The range of small businesses which could benefit is wide, from butchers, bakers and greengrocers to opticians and car sales, hair and beauty, cafes, restaurants and takeaways.

However financial institutions, such as banks, building societies, as well as estate agents and medical services, would not qualify.

Jane Haylock, who has been running Idler Book Shop in Hadleigh High Street for 39 years, said: “I think it is a very good idea.

“The majority of shops are quite small. The high streets have been struggling. If you have got to pay a large slice of your income as rates it is a problem. It makes a tremendous difference to small businesses.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Crash on A14 cleared after car fails to stop at scene of collision

There are long delays on both the A12 and the A14 at Copdock, Picture: ARCHANT

Roadworks at Ipswich roundabout causing traffic problems

There have been traffic delays in the area around the Foxhall Road/Bixley Road roundabout due to roadworks this week Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk awakes to snow for first time in 2019 - and there could be more on the way

Christchurch Park in Ipswich has been covered in a blanket of white Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Exclusive Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Pret is no longer opening a shop in Ipswich

The Pret a Manger colours were added to the Grimwade's building in November Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Schoolgirl, 11, approached by ‘man in silver taxi’

Fentons Way in Kesgrave, where a schoolgirl reported being approached by a man in a silver car claiming to be a taxi Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police are investigating five reports of children being approached Picture: ARCHANT

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

More snow forecast for rush hour as wintry night draws in

A dog has fun in the snow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Gang rivalry led to stabbing of Ipswich teenager, court hears

Gang rivalry led to the death of teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, Ipswich murder trial told. Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

See inside this dreamy Quayside Complex

Quay side in Waldringfield Picture: FENNWRIGHT

Marcus Evans big interview: Why and how Town owner will be ‘more hands-on’

Owner Marcus Evans and Lee O'Neill in discussion during Ipswich Town's recent win over Rotherham. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists