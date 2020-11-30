Huge queues formed as Ipswich shoppers pick up Black Friday bargains
PUBLISHED: 14:38 30 November 2020
CHARLOTTE BOND
Shoppers formed a long socially-distanced queue outside the Ipswich Smyths toy store to pick up their Black Friday purchases.
Dozens of people were seen queuing outside the shop in Anglia Retail Park on Sunday, November 29.
The queue – in which shoppers were respecting social distancing guidelines – stretched outside the car park and into Anglia Parkway.
MORE: How did Suffolk shops fare on Black Friday?
The store remains closed as England prepares to come out of the four-week long lockdown, although shoppers have been able to pick up their Black Friday purchases from the store after ordering online.
Independent stores also benefitted from the bargain hunters over the weekend, with family-run clothes store Coes reporting “really good” sales on their first ever attempt at Black Friday offers.
Speaking over the weekend, Fiona Coe, marketing manager, said: “The sales have been really, really good. And I think people are taking advantage of our offer.
“And it’s not just local people, we’ve had quite a lot of national and international orders come through as well.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.