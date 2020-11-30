News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Huge queues formed as Ipswich shoppers pick up Black Friday bargains

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 2:38 PM November 30, 2020    Updated: 8:49 PM December 7, 2020
The store remains closed until the end of lockdown, although shoppers could collect their online orders in store Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Shoppers formed a long socially-distanced queue outside the Ipswich Smyths toy store to pick up their Black Friday purchases.

A huge queue formed outside Smyths toy store in Ipswich over the weekend as shoppers looked to pick up their Black Friday purchases Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Dozens of people were seen queuing outside the shop in Anglia Retail Park on Sunday, November 29.

The queue – in which shoppers were respecting social distancing guidelines – stretched outside the car park and into Anglia Parkway.

The store remains closed as England prepares to come out of the four-week long lockdown, although shoppers have been able to pick up their Black Friday purchases from the store after ordering online.

Shoppers maintained social distancing along the queue, which stretched out of the car park Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Independent stores also benefitted from the bargain hunters over the weekend, with family-run clothes store Coes reporting “really good” sales on their first ever attempt at Black Friday offers.

Speaking over the weekend, Fiona Coe, marketing manager, said: “The sales have been really, really good. And I think people are taking advantage of our offer.

“And it’s not just local people, we’ve had quite a lot of national and international orders come through as well.”

