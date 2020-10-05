Consultation on new Suffolk solar farm powering 13,000 homes

A public consultation is to be held later this week on a proposed solar farm on the outskirts of Ipswich that could power 13,000 homes.

Enso Energy, through their subsidiary company Bramford Green Ltd, is planning to develop a solar farm and battery storage facility on land south of Church Farm, Somersham.

In September, the energy firm submitted an Environmental Impact Assessment scoping report to Mid Suffolk District Council as part of the first steps towards receiving the go-ahead for the scheme.

The generating station would have an export capacity of up to 49.9MW for distribution to the national grid, Enso Energy said.

The firm also said this would be enough to power the annual electrical needs of around 13,000 family homes, while the annual carbon dioxide displacement would be around 21,500 tonnes - the equivalent of keeping 7,000 cars off the road every year.

At times of peak demand, the battery storage facility that is set to be constructed would supply homes throughout Suffolk.

During development, Enso Energy said it would strive to use Suffolk suppliers during construction and said no protected landscape would be damaged by the scheme.

Enso Energy are hosting a public consultation online on Thursday, which will include a webinar and a Q&A session.

Documents submitted to Mid Suffolk said the scheme “will provide a reliable source of urgently needed low carbon and renewable energy which will be supplied to domestic and commercial consumers via the National Grid network, connected via the nearby Bramford Substation located approximately 400m south of the site”.

The documents added: “The site, having been intensively farmed for many years, would benefit from a period of soil resting and has the potential to deliver significant biodiversity enhancements including via low intensity sheep grazing amongst the solar arrays.

“There is an urgent need reflected in national and local policies for reducing carbon emissions to limit the damaging impacts of climate change. Rapidly growing the use of renewable energy sources such as solar is strongly supported.”

Residents can register for Thursday’s consultation, which begins at 5pm, by visiting Enso Energy’s website.

