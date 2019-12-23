Son takes on challenge of steering transport and logistic business built up by late father

The son of the founder of a successful Ipswich logistics firm has brought it back under full family ownership following his father's death.

Olly Magnus now heads up Blakenham-based Magnus Group after selling up his stake in Burhill Logistics - a business he helped form.

The deal enabled him to buy back a 40% stake in Magnus Group following the death of his father, Paul Magnus, in March.

The company - which was formed in the 1970s - has a fleet of more than 50 articulated lorries and employs 110 staff. In recent years, ownership was shared between Paul Magnus and businessman Mike Pattinson.

Olly, 46, bought the 40% stake in late summer, to bring the warehousing, transportation and haulage business under full family ownership.

"My family and I are delighted to have the Magnus Group back in our full ownership again, and very much feel it's something my father would have been pleased to see," he said.

"I grew up admiring everything dad had done to create a business here in Suffolk which provided employment, trading relationships, and an incredible reputation for transport and logistics which spanned across the country, and wider.

"Now is my chance, as CEO of the Magnus Group, to take us forward into a much changed world, but with the same foundations of commitment to our customers, and care of our staff."

The company has now completed a re-brand, and the purchase of additional warehousing space of around 105,000sq ft.

It has been working towards British Retail Consortium accreditation, and has won key contracts, including with a major supermarket chain.

A dedicated freight forwarding department has been launched, and 12 new jobs created as the business strives to offer a complete logistics package.

"I am fortunate to have developed a wealth of global contacts and opportunities in the freight forwarding arena, so I was keen to bring this into the Magnus offering, and am very much looking forward to seeing this area of our business develop in 2020 and beyond," said Olly.

"There's no doubt this is an exciting time for us, and that we'll be looking to grow in terms of our network, our sector focus, and our staff number.

"I'm proud of everything the business has achieved to date, and am thankful to the loyal and dedicated staff who have been part of our journey so far. For them, and for dad and my family, I'm fully focused on making this next chapter a really positive and profitable one for the group as we build on our reputation and innovate for the future."