New Ipswich convenience store to open near Portman Road

PUBLISHED: 11:08 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:08 25 June 2019

The new Blue Star Convenience Store in Princes Street, Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

The new Blue Star Convenience Store in Princes Street, Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Archant

A new convenience store close to Portman Road is hoping to benefit from thousands of fans making their way to Ipswich Town's football ground.

Soran Hassan already owns the nearby Cardinal Convenience Store in Cardinal Street.

But when he spotted the empty unit in Princes Street, which was a hairdressers until last year, he believed he had spotted a good business opportunity.

He is now spending approximately £15,000 redecorating and refitting the premises with new shelving, so he can sell a range of drinks, snacks, groceries and household items.

The 34-year-old, who has run Cardinal Convenience Store for about six months, said: "I saw the empty shop and thought that there are many people passing there going to and from the station.

"It's a crowded road - there are lots of businesses there and the football ground too.

"I have extra staff so I thought it would be a good opportunity."

The store could also benefit from workers at the Willis Building, Axa Insurance in Civic Drive and the Curtis Banks and Birketts buildings in Princes Street.

