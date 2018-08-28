Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

An outreach bus for the homeless, which has been one man’s dream for 27 years, will soon be based in Ipswich town centre

PUBLISHED: 15:28 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:29 29 November 2018

Ian Walters, who manages Ipswich soup kitchen, who is behind the Outreach Bus project

Ian Walters, who manages Ipswich soup kitchen, who is behind the Outreach Bus project

Archant

Homeless and vulnerable people in Ipswich town centre will soon be able to access the help they need through a new outreach bus, which is being funded partly by a new charity shop.

Ian Walters runs the Ipswich Soup Kitchen. Picture: GREGG BROWNIan Walters runs the Ipswich Soup Kitchen. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Ipswich Outreach bus is the brainchild of Ian Walters, who is very familiar with the challenges facing homeless people because he’s been running the town’s soup kitchen for the last 15 years.

He claims that contrary to most people’s perceptions, the last thing that many homeless people need is a home. “We have to deal with their issues first before we offer them a place to live,” he explained. “Usually, they are back to being homeless within two weeks of moving in somewhere, because their previous issues were not addressed. Some people can’t cope with an ordinary life.”

The bus, which has been ordered and will be rolling into town in nine weeks time, will provide specialist mental health support not just for the homeless, but for those people living on the breadline.

Mr Walters explained that In Ipswich at the moment, although the numbers of homeless remains steady, there are lots more who are borderline homeless. “We want to help prevent those who are on the brink of homelessness from getting to that point,” he said. “At the soup kitchen, we’re seeing a lot more people who are struggling because of Universal Credit and mental health problems. I need other agencies to work with us on the streets. Many people in crisis who are not homeless and not addicted to drugs don’t come under anyone’s umbrella - we see them in the soup kitchen, but we are the only ones, and we’re not experts in mental health. We can feed them, but other organisations can take them further through this bus.”

Ipswich Outreach store in IpswichIpswich Outreach store in Ipswich

The new bus will also double-up as an SOS station for revellers spilling out of pubs and clubs.

“I’m bringing on board town pastors, to help get people sobered up and see about getting them home,” Mr Walters explained.

“Hopefully, that will free up A&E and ambulance services, which are overwhelmed in Ipswich at the moment.”

A&E and paramedics are supportive of the bus project, raising £1,000 through a charity football match to help get it up and running.

Ipswich outreach volunteerIpswich outreach volunteer

The new charity shop, which opened last month on Westgate Street, is helping to secure funding to operate the bus.

It’s the first charity shop in Ipswich town centre dedicated to supporting the homeless. Four years ago, the shop was a butchers, and has been empty ever since.

Shop volunteer Vanessa Roberts, who is also Mr Walters’ niece, wanted to get involved in the project because she felt it was important to get people on the streets access to mental health nurses. “The homeless don’t go to a doctor to share their problems,” she said. “But when they go to the soup kitchen and see people who know them, they talk to them.”

She says the bus, and the shop funding it, has been a dream of her uncle’s for the last 27 years. She said: “It’s taken family and friends to volunteer and then others to back it to get this shop open.”

nside the IIpswich Outreach store in Ipswichnside the IIpswich Outreach store in Ipswich

Although the shop is proving popular, not everyone wants to pay for items. “I’ve caught a few shoplifters. But I’m quite determined to make it blatantly obvious that it’s not acceptable, this is a charity shop,” Ms Roberts added.

Mr Walters believes that there is no shortage of overnight accommodation in Ipswich for the homeless. As well as the year-round hostels, seven town centre churches, with 12 beds in each, have just opened up for the winter season to ensure that the homeless can take shelter from bad weather.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Orwell Bridge reopens amid A14 and A12 traffic chaos

50 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
The eastbound carriageway of the A14 over the Orwell Bridge has now been re-opened Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Orwell Bridge was re-opened in both directions just before 3pm amid huge tailbacks.

An outreach bus for the homeless, which has been one man’s dream for 27 years, will soon be based in Ipswich town centre

7 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Ian Walters, who manages Ipswich soup kitchen, who is behind the Outreach Bus project

Homeless and vulnerable people in Ipswich town centre will soon be able to access the help they need through a new outreach bus, which is being funded partly by a new charity shop.

Teenager cleared of role in McDonald’s stabbing incident faces sentence for having knife

14:28 Jane Hunt
Police at the scene at Ravenswood Avenue McDonalds Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man cleared by a jury of wounding a 16-year-old boy in a stabbing incident in the car park of an Ipswich branch of McDonald’s will be sentenced next month for carrying a knife.

Ed Sheeran fans could receive a refund for Viagogo tickets

13:50 Megan Aldous
Good news for Ed Sheeran fans as Viagogo must refund those who were forced to surrender tickets bought through the reselling site Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA

Ticket re-seller Viagogo could be forced to pay back millions of pounds to Ed Sheeran fans and other customers who bought tickets through them but were then turned away from gigs.

Breaking News Orwell Bridge closure causes severe traffic delays across Ipswich

12:45 Dominic Moffitt
The Orwell Bridge closure is causing widespread traffic issues Picture: GREGG BROWN

Traffic on key routes into Ipswich is travelling at just 5mph as cars and lorries are diverted from the A14 through the town.

Three cats poisoned by anti-freeze in Great Blakenham

12:29 Dominic Moffitt
The incident occurred on Stowmarket Road in Great Blakenham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two Portuguese Siamese cats and a ginger Tabby have died after a suspected poisoning, and police are appealing for witnesses.

Delays expected as large boat transported across Norfolk and Suffolk

12:14 Dominic Moffitt
The boat will be taken to the Ipswich Haven Marina Picture: ABP

Motorists have been advised to expect traffics delays in early December as police escort the transportation of a large boat through Suffolk.

House explosion treated as suspicious by police

07:05 Dominic Moffitt
Police and the ambulance service were on the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

An explosion and subsequent fire at a property in Ipswich is being treated as suspicious, it has been revealed.

Why does the Orwell Bridge have to close in high winds?

11:32 Dominic Moffitt
What causes the Orwell Bridge to close? Picture: MARK NUNN

Over the last five years there have been 12 major closures on the Orwell Bridge as a result of weather disruption - here we look more at the impact this has.

Video Protesters demonstrate against proposals for new business park

10:33 Adam Howlett
Scores of protesters wave their placards in demonstration against plans for a new business park near Trimley St Martin Picture: REBECCA ATHERSTONE

Scores of demonstrators took to the streets in Felixstowe yesterday to protest a proposal to transform 300 acres of nearby farmland into a business park.

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Breaking News Orwell Bridge closed as high winds expected until 2pm

The Orwell Bridge will close at 10am today Picture: ARCHANT

Breaking News Orwell Bridge closure causes severe traffic delays across Ipswich

The Orwell Bridge closure is causing widespread traffic issues Picture: GREGG BROWN

Video Orwell Bridge to close at 10am

The Orwell Bridge could close this morning due to high winds Picture: ARCHANT

House explosion treated as suspicious by police

Police and the ambulance service were on the scene Picture: TOM POTTER

Video Orwell Bridge could close due to high winds

Highways england are waiting for more details from the Met Office before they decide. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich town centre “stabbed in back” as council’s development arm buys retail park at Martlesham, says Tory opposition

Anglia Retail Park off Bury Road has had a new lease of life since B&Q departed. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24