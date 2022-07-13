Sourdough Street pizzeria in Lloyds Avenue in Ipswich has closed a year after it opened its doors. - Credit: Paul Geater

Only a year after it opened, Ipswich's Soughdough Street Pizza in Lloyds Avenue has closed - with a legal notice on the door saying the landlords have repossessed its premises.

Sourdough Street took over the premises last summer after Pizza Express decided not to reopen the restaurant at the end of the lockdown - in Ipswich it is concentrating on its successful Waterfront restaurant.

It was launched by restaurateur Toni Scanu to specialise in serving pizzas with a sourdough base and it seemed to be developing a strong reputation.

However its Beccles-based landlords took repossession of the restaurant at the end of last month and a notice on the door tells people how to contact them.

The notice informing customers that the Sourdough Street restaurant has been repossessed. - Credit: Paul Geater

There is no indication of what might happen next - Sourdough Street's website only has a message saying it is currently closed.

Lloyds Avenue has seen a turnover in restaurants and cafes over recent years - there have been closures but the Three Wise Monkeys food-orientated pub and Watts for Lunch takeaway and cafe continue successfully.

And there is speculation that a re-configuration of the former Debenhams department store could see some restaurants take new units created in its Lloyds Avenue frontage.

This could be accompanied by alfresco dining if the turning area for taxis is moved up the street and more of the lower part of Lloyds Avenue is paved.

However at present, another gap has opened up on Lloyds Avenue - the fixtures and fittings can still be clearly seen in Sourdough Street but the doors remain firmly closed.

However while this closure is a blow for pizza fans, the arrival of other restaurants and cafes nearby like The Botanist and Honey & Harvey has given Ipswich town centre a big boost as normality appears to be returning to the High Street.