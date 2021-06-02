New pizza joint with sourdough twist to open at former Ipswich restaurant
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A "passionate" cook and dad-of-three is launching a new sourdough style takeaway at the former Pizza Express in the heart of Ipswich.
Sourdough Street will be the latest pizza joint to open in Ipswich next week, moving into the former Pizza Express in Lloyds Avenue and run by first-time restaurateur Toni Scanu.
Mr Scanu, 40, who has been in catering his whole life, hopes to corner the market on sourdough pizza in Ipswich — which he claims is not available locally.
The "passionate" pizza maker, currently living in Colchester, will also have as many local ingredients as he can get with flour, vegetables, ice cream, and alcohol sourced in Britain.
He will also draw on his Italian heritage from his father's side, and bring Sardinian cheese, wine and beer to Ipswich taste buds.
"[Coronavirus] has helped shape me and move me into the takeaway aspect so I can safeguard myself so I am always trading no matter what happens," he said.
Mr Scanu will open Sourdough Street as a restaurant, hopefully in July, if his license application is approved by Ipswich Borough Council.
Takeaway and delivery should be open next week via online ordering apps like Just Eat.
Most Read
- 1 Map of richest and poorest areas reveals huge income divide
- 2 Abnormal load weighing 14.5 double decker buses to travel through Suffolk
- 3 Plans for 750 new Ipswich homes lodged by developers
- 4 5 restaurants serving bottomless brunch in Ipswich
- 5 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
- 6 Fears raised over first phase of new 1,100-home Ipswich estate
- 7 Man who assaulted ex-partner is jailed for 18 months
- 8 Mum of Kesgrave schoolboy shot in the face describes rushing to the scene
- 9 Paul Cook writes to Ipswich fan giving up season ticket after 50 years
- 10 Driver loses his licence after ramming police car in escape attempt