New pizza joint with sourdough twist to open at former Ipswich restaurant 

Published: 3:38 PM June 2, 2021

Sourdough Street has moved into the former Pizza Express premises in Lloyds Avenue in Ipswich. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A "passionate" cook and dad-of-three is launching a new sourdough style takeaway at the former Pizza Express in the heart of Ipswich.

Sourdough Street will be the latest pizza joint to open in Ipswich next week, moving into the former Pizza Express in Lloyds Avenue and run by first-time restaurateur Toni Scanu.

The Lloyds Avenue site when it was a Pizza Express - Credit: Archant

Mr Scanu, 40, who has been in catering his whole life, hopes to corner the market on sourdough pizza in Ipswich — which he claims is not available locally.

The "passionate" pizza maker, currently living in Colchester, will also have as many local ingredients as he can get with flour, vegetables, ice cream, and alcohol sourced in Britain.

He will also draw on his Italian heritage from his father's side, and bring Sardinian cheese, wine and beer to Ipswich taste buds.

"[Coronavirus] has helped shape me and move me into the takeaway aspect so I can safeguard myself so I am always trading no matter what happens," he said.

Mr Scanu will open Sourdough Street as a restaurant, hopefully in July, if his license application is approved by Ipswich Borough Council.

Takeaway and delivery should be open next week via online ordering apps like Just Eat.