News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

New pizza joint with sourdough twist to open at former Ipswich restaurant 

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 3:38 PM June 2, 2021   
Sourdough St has moved into the former Pizza Express premises on Lloyds Avenue in Ipswich. Picture:

Sourdough Street has moved into the former Pizza Express premises in Lloyds Avenue in Ipswich. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A "passionate" cook and dad-of-three is launching a new sourdough style takeaway at the former Pizza Express in the heart of Ipswich.

Sourdough Street will be the latest pizza joint to open in Ipswich next week, moving into the former Pizza Express in Lloyds Avenue and run by first-time restaurateur Toni Scanu.

Pizza Express in Lloyds Avenue, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The Lloyds Avenue site when it was a Pizza Express - Credit: Archant

Mr Scanu, 40, who has been in catering his whole life, hopes to corner the market on sourdough pizza in Ipswich — which he claims is not available locally. 

The "passionate" pizza maker, currently living in Colchester, will also have as many local ingredients as he can get with flour, vegetables, ice cream, and alcohol sourced in Britain. 

He will also draw on his Italian heritage from his father's side, and bring Sardinian cheese, wine and beer to Ipswich taste buds. 

Sourdough St has moved into the former Pizza Express premises on Lloyds Avenue in Ipswich. Picture:

Sourdough Street has moved into the former Pizza Express premises in Lloyds Avenue in Ipswich. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"[Coronavirus] has helped shape me and move me into the takeaway aspect so I can safeguard myself so I am always trading no matter what happens," he said. 

Mr Scanu will open Sourdough Street as a restaurant, hopefully in July, if his license application is approved by Ipswich Borough Council. 

Takeaway and delivery should be open next week via online ordering apps like Just Eat. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Map of richest and poorest areas reveals huge income divide
  2. 2 Abnormal load weighing 14.5 double decker buses to travel through Suffolk
  3. 3 Plans for 750 new Ipswich homes lodged by developers
  1. 4 5 restaurants serving bottomless brunch in Ipswich
  2. 5 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
  3. 6 Fears raised over first phase of new 1,100-home Ipswich estate
  4. 7 Man who assaulted ex-partner is jailed for 18 months
  5. 8 Mum of Kesgrave schoolboy shot in the face describes rushing to the scene
  6. 9 Paul Cook writes to Ipswich fan giving up season ticket after 50 years
  7. 10 Driver loses his licence after ramming police car in escape attempt
Food and Drink
Ipswich News
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

sport

Football

Former Ipswich Town striker, with 40 international caps, joins...

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews rescuing the stranded boat

Suffolk Live | Updated

Coastguard called to rescue diners as river cruise restaurant runs aground

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
30mph sign in Brantham on A137

4,000 Suffolk motorists fined for doing 35mph in a 30mph zone

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Fire and Rescue as well as Suffolk police are still at the scene of a house fire in Burrell Road in Ipswich

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service | Updated

Fire breaks out at Ipswich house

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus