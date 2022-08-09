Strong interest expected as 'prime' town centre shop unit hits market with price tag of more than £1m
- Credit: Evolve Estates
Part of a prime shopping parade in Ipswich town centre is being offered up for sale with a price tag of more than £1m.
Agents say they are expecting strong interest in 23 to 25 Carr Street - which is currently home to a branch of national chain Specsavers and located in Ipswich's Eastgate Centre. It is being offered on a 999-year long-leasehold at a peppercorn rent.
Penn Commercial - which is joint agent with national specialist Prime Retail - described it as an "attractive" retail investment opportunity.
Evolve Estates is offering it up for sale at £1,025,000, and agents say its net initial yield would be 7.63%.
Penn Commercial managing director Vanessa Penn said: “We are confident that this retail investment opportunity in Ipswich town centre will attract a great deal of interest, as it is a good lot size, with a reliable secured tenant and attractive yield potential.”
The property measures 5,869 sq ft and forms part of a parade which was reconfigured and substantially reconstructed in early 2000, to create 11 individual retail units of varying sizes, said Penn Commercial.
The unit has a ground and first floor with a prime shop frontage, it said. Tenant Specsavers is signed up until January 2027 on a total rent of £82,700 a year.