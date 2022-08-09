News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Strong interest expected as 'prime' town centre shop unit hits market with price tag of more than £1m

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Chambers

Published: 12:04 PM August 9, 2022
Specsavers in Ipswich

The shop unit in Carr Street, Ipswich, currently occupied by Specsavers, which is being offered up for sale for more than £1m - Credit: Evolve Estates


Part of a prime shopping parade in Ipswich town centre is being offered up for sale with a price tag of more than £1m.

Agents say they are expecting strong interest in 23 to 25 Carr Street - which is currently home to a branch of national chain Specsavers and located in Ipswich's Eastgate Centre. It is being offered on a 999-year long-leasehold at a peppercorn rent.

Penn Commercial - which is joint agent with national specialist Prime Retail - described it as an "attractive" retail investment opportunity. 

Evolve Estates is offering it up for sale at £1,025,000, and agents say its net initial yield would be 7.63%.

Penn Commercial managing director Vanessa Penn said: “We are confident that this retail investment opportunity in Ipswich town centre will attract a great deal of interest, as it is a good lot size, with a reliable secured tenant and attractive yield potential.”  

The property measures 5,869 sq ft and forms part of a parade which was reconfigured and substantially reconstructed in early 2000, to create 11 individual retail units of varying sizes, said Penn Commercial.

Most Read

  1. 1 Firefighters tackling fire near popular Suffolk hotel and spa
  2. 2 Popular family-run butchers announces closure
  3. 3 Tributes paid to Ipswich man who could 'make magic happen'
  1. 4 Two teenagers charged after man injured in machete attack
  2. 5 'Risk of injury' - Aldi recalls product due to safety fears
  3. 6 85 school children under 4 suspended in Suffolk
  4. 7 Search for missing man who planned 70-mile walk home still ongoing
  5. 8 Investigations ongoing into 'inter-gang disputes' in town
  6. 9 New details of plans to convert Ipswich church into music venue revealed
  7. 10 'Really concerning' – Shock after machete attack at Ipswich sports centre

The unit has a ground and first floor with a prime shop frontage, it said. Tenant Specsavers is signed up until January 2027 on a total rent of £82,700 a year.

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich has been reported as a potential site for delivering Covid-19 vaccinations and could...

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Boys, 15 and 16, arrested after man injured in machete attack in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ann Summers opening soon shop front

Ann Summers on the move in Ipswich

William Warnes

Author Picture Icon
Adrian Patchett was released on temporary licence in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Hunt for convicted murderer released on temporary licence in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Tables inside the new Arlingtons

Gallery

First look at new Arlingtons as venue reopening today

William Warnes

Author Picture Icon