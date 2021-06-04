Ipswich buffet restaurant closes due to Covid-19 restrictions

Published: 3:06 PM June 4, 2021

The Spoon World Buffet in Ipswich says its now closed due to Covid-19 restrictions on hospitality - Credit: Archant

An Ipswich restaurant claims it has been forced to close due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Spoon World Buffet told its customers that the "limitations of complying with government guidelines on table service" during the Covid-19 pandemic had forced its closure.

In a statement on its Facebook page, it said: "We have not been able to provide the level of dining experience you deserve.

"For that reason, we have decided to temporarily close the restaurant until the government guidelines change to allow us to have a full self-service buffet.

"Our deepest apologies for any inconvenience caused."

The government is hoping to remove all legal limits on social contact on June 21 but has so far not confirmed the details.

Customers have to order, eat and drink while seated under government rules if their hospitality premises serve alcohol.