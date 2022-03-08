Sports Direct move to former BHS store delayed again

Fraser Group is expected to move to the former BHS store later this year - Credit: Paul Geater

Sports Direct's move to the former BHS store in the town centre appears to have been delayed again.

Customers at the Carr Street store have been told by staff that the relocation will have to be delayed until autumn because of problems with getting some equipment needed to fit out the new store.

The sporting goods chain had been expected to complete the move in the summer when the company's lease on its Carr Street store is due to run out – and it was understood that fitting out of the new store was due to start next month.

However, despite inquiries to the Fraser Group, which owns Sports Direct and other brands due to move into the former BHS store, the company has revealed nothing more about its plans.

In early 2020 the retail group confirmed it had bought the store – which has been vacant since the collapse of BHS in 2016 – but its plans to move were put on hold by the pandemic and lockdowns.

Now customers have been told that the move to the Butter Market site is expected to go ahead in September.

It appears that the company has agreed to a short extension on its Carr Street site which is expected to be redeveloped as flats once it has moved out. However, this has not been confirmed.

In the short term, the Carr Street site will also be the new home of GAME – another Fraser Group store –which has moved out of its Tavern Street store and opened in Sports Direct on Monday.

The video game retailer is ultimately also set to be located in the former BHS store.

There have already been structural changes made to the store all that is needed is the final fitting out and signage before the new occupiers start trading later this year.