Game agrees £52m takeover by Sports Direct - what does this mean for Ipswich store?

PUBLISHED: 14:42 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:43 24 June 2019

Mike Ashley�s Sports Direct has taken over Game in a �52m deal. Photo: Archant / PA Images.

Mike Ashley�s Sports Direct has taken over Game in a �52m deal. Photo: Archant / PA Images.

Archant

Game has agreed to a £51.9m takeover from Sport Direct - in a deal expected to bring store closures across the UK.

The move with see billionaire Mike Ashley add yet another big name retailer to his high street portfolio.

Sports Direct first bought a 26% stake in the gaming retailer back in 2017.

Earlier this month it increased its share to 38.5% - automatically triggering a takeover bid.

The gaming retailer has now accepted a 30p-a-share offer, however it says it did not really have a choice but to go with the deal.

A Game spokesman said: "In coming to this recommendation, the board has considered the growing size of Sports Direct's shareholding in the Group and the reliance Game has on Sports Direct for supporting its future growth prospects combined with the ongoing industry headwinds, current negative retail market outlook and the likely elongated current console lifecycle which are expected to impact the future financial performance of the group."

There are a number of Game stores across Suffolk, including Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Lowestoft.

Sports Direct previously warned the takeover could put a number of jobs at risk as it reviews the retailer's stores, headquarters and distribution centre.

In recent years Mr Ashley has acquired a number of big names such as House of Fraser, Evans Cycles and online player Sofa.co.

And the latest takeover could result in House of Fraser stores rolling out purpose-built gaming arenas for gamers.

Lane closure on A14 after lorry crashes into central reservation

A lorry crash on the A14 at Bucklesham is causing traffic issues Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Ipswich firm in Swedish takeover

MLMs offices at Felaw Maltings

Two cars collide on busy Ipswich junction

Two cars collided at the junction of Civic Drive and Princes Street Picture: ARCHANT

Museum Street Cafe to reopen at new venue as workers' co-op

The Museum Street Cafe specialising in vegetarian and vegan food at its old location in Museum Street. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out - but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Two people cut free from car after serious crash closes road

Two people have been trapped in a car following a crash in The Common, Beck Row. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lane closure on A14 after lorry crashes into central reservation

A lorry crash on the A14 at Bucklesham is causing traffic issues Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Ipswich firm in Swedish takeover

MLMs offices at Felaw Maltings

Two cars collide on busy Ipswich junction

Two cars collided at the junction of Civic Drive and Princes Street Picture: ARCHANT

Museum Street Cafe to reopen at new venue as workers' co-op

The Museum Street Cafe specialising in vegetarian and vegan food at its old location in Museum Street. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Stuart Watson: Additions needed after the clear out – but which sigings are necessities and who else could leave?

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is taking charge of his first pre-season since his time at Aston Villa back in 2014. Photo: Steve Waller

Can you spot yourself partying at Yates in our gallery?

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 21? Picture: LICKLITS

Game agrees £52m takeover by Sports Direct - what does this mean for Ipswich store?

Mike Ashley�s Sports Direct has taken over Game in a �52m deal. Photo: Archant / PA Images.

Garnett on Golf: Tait wins Seaton Robson Trophy at Aldeburgh, plus Hambro Cup results

Gregor Tait receives the Seaton Robson Trophy from Aldeburgh club captain Antony Dearden. Photograph: TONY GARNETT

Sudbury held by Bury, while Frinton go top with win over Mildenhall

Kyran Young, who top-scored with 76 in Frinton's win over Mildenhall on Saturday. Picture: RICHARD MARSHAM/RMG PHOTOGRAPHY

High temperatures to return after thunderstorms clear

Dry, sunny weather is set to return towards the end of the week Picture: LUCY TAYLOR
