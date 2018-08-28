Sunshine and Showers

‘Traffic chaos’ at Christmas Wonderland attraction

PUBLISHED: 18:09 14 December 2018

St John's Nursery Christmas display

Archant

A garden centre that runs a popular Christmas Wonderland attraction has been criticised for making life a ‘nightmare’ for its neighbours in the run-up to Christmas.

The road leading up to St John's Nursery in Clacton. Picture: Google MapsThe road leading up to St John's Nursery in Clacton. Picture: Google Maps

The only way in and out of St John’s Nursery in Clacton is via Earls Hall Drive, and residents of the street claim that visitors to the garden centre are parking in their drives and in the bus stop during busy periods.

One of them, Sam Stringer, said: “people are still parking right out the front of people’s houses. They are letting too many people in. It’s a ridiculous shambles. There have been two accidents up there since they have opened their Christmas attraction this year. We are going to end up with a nasty collision.”

Ms Stringer says the traffic problem has gotten “worse and worse” as the St John’s Christmas attraction has become more popular.

St John’s Nursery declined to comment about the allegations.

Last December, Tendring District Council temporarily shut the centre down in a row over planning permission as well as traffic issues, and served an enforcement notice earlier this year too.

One man, who declined to be named, visited St John’s last Saturday and claimed he was stuck in traffic coming out of the lane for more than half an hour.

The garden centre has employed members of staff to direct traffic in a bid to ease the congestion, but Ms Stringer claims it’s not enough.

But residents might not have to worry about traffic building up outside St John’s next Christmas, because the landowners have submitted a planning application for redevelopment of the garden centre site.

The scheme is for 210 homes and eight live-work units, but do not include plans for a garden centre.

White van with ‘no current keeper’ seized

19 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The white van registered as having 'no current keeper' was seized in Felixstowe. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

A white van registered as having “no current keeper” was stopped by police - and then seized as the driver had no insurance or licence.

Revealed - The latest food hygiene ratings for takeaways in Ipswich

31 minutes ago
Best Kebab in Dogs Head Street, Ipswich was awraded a zero star rating by food hygiene inspectors Picture: ARCHANT

Half of Ipswich’s late night eateries have received full marks following their most recent visit from the council’s food hygiene inspectors and have been awarded a five-star award - while one received zero stars

Fake bank notes used across Suffolk, warn police

17:22 Jake Foxford
The notes have been found at various locations across Suffolk, with some being caught before payment Picture: TORANGE.BIZ

A flurry of fraudulent bank notes have surfaced in Suffolk, with fraudsters trying to pay for low-value items with fake money.

Alleged bed and breakfast burglar charged

17:14 Jake Foxford
James Mann, a 44-year-old man from Ispwich, had not been charged with the burglary of the bed and breakfast in christchurch Street Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police have charged a man in connection with a burglary at a town centre bed and breakfast.

Falling rate of solved domestic abuse, robbery and serious sex offences

17:07 Tom Potter
Reports of certain types of crime have increased across Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The rate of unsolved domestic abuse, serious sex offences and robberies is rising across Suffolk – and fewer victims are supporting police investigations.

Man sustains cut and swollen jaw in road rage incident

17:06 Dominic Moffitt
Police are appealing for information following a suspected road rage incident Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A man has sustained injuries and another was arrested following an alleged road rage incident between two lorry drivers.

Audi with defective headlight seized for having no insurance or MOT

16:45 Andrew Papworth
The Audi with a defective headlight which was stopped in Ipswich. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

A car was seized for having no valid MOT or insurance after originally being stopped by police for having a defective headlight.

Landlords bring food to the Inkerman pub

16:34 Sophie Barnett
The Inkerman pub has relaunched with new licencees and a new menu for 2019. Picture: EDMUND CROSTHWAITE

Food will be served at a popular Ipswich pub for the first time after a mother and son duo took over earlier this year.

New picture of missing man released as police search continues

14:36 Jake Foxford
Andrew Derrett has been missing since December 11 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A new picture of missing person Andrew Derrett has been released in a bid to try and find him.

Gallery Christmas Jumper Day 2018: Are you wearing your seasonal sweater?

14:34 Sophie Barnett
The children aged 2 to 4 years old loved Mr Woolly Pully! Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Charity supporters are donning their Christmas jumpers today for Save the Children, raising hundreds of thousands of pounds to give children a better future.

