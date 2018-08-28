Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Garden centre embroiled in long-running spat with council goes into liquidation

PUBLISHED: 13:24 18 January 2019

St John's Plant Centre's Christmas Wonderland. Picture: Archant

St John's Plant Centre's Christmas Wonderland. Picture: Archant

Archant

A garden centre which has been tainted by controversy for the last two years over its Christmas Wonderland attraction is now closing down.

St John's Plant Centre Clacton at ChristmasSt John's Plant Centre Clacton at Christmas

St John’s Plant Centre, Earls Hall Drive, Clacton-on-Sea, was closed to the public today and the liquidator Mark Reynolds at Valentine & Co has just been appointed.

The garden centre has made the headlines every Christmas for the last few years because of its popular Christmas Wonderland attraction, which in the run up to Christmas, would cause traffic tailbacks along its narrow access road, Earls Hall Drive.

The Winter Wonderland featured a miniature train which took children through a mystical grotto to meet Santa, and brought thousands of visitors to the area every year from across East Anglian and even from London.

Tendring District Council was embroiled in a dispute with St John’s over traffic concerns resulting from the influx of visitors, as well as with planning issues, as the site only had permission to operate as a wholesale outlet selling horticultural and agricultural goods to trade customers.

St John's Plant Centre Clacton at ChristmasSt John's Plant Centre Clacton at Christmas

The landowners have submitted a planning application for redevelopment of the garden centre site.

The scheme is for 210 homes and eight live-work units, but do not include plans for a garden centre.

A petition to wind up the company was presented by HM Revenue and Customs on November 19.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Gallery Super slimmer loses nearly 50lbs - and saves a few pounds too

Clair Moyes feeds her family of five for £35 a week Picture: RACHEL EDGE

What is this mysterious yellow banana-shaped vehicle seen in Ipswich?

The yellow banana-shaped car spotted in West End Road, Ipswich, close to the Portman Road football ground. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Broadcaster Liz Kershaw describes job losses at Philips Avent as “great news” for Brexit

Brexiteer broadcaster Liz Kershaw has branded the job losses at Phillips “great news” for Brexit on breakfast television. Photograph: SKY NEWS

Driving instructor to face no further action after blood test for cocaine

The instructor was arrested after a roadside drugs test Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

‘You know the score’ – three-strike burglar told to expect jail for stealing soft drink

James Mann appeared on video link from jail at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Hundreds of jobs to go as Philips Avent plant in Glemsford to close

Philips Avent in Glemsford. Picture: Phil Morley

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Watch: Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin brings Brexit message to Ipswich’s Cricketers pub

Wetherspoons Chairman Tim Martin speaks at The Cricketers in Ipswich

‘Paul has spoken to Marcus about getting fans into Portman Road’ - Ipswich reduce prices for Derby visit

Town fans celebrate after the 1-0 victory over Rotherham United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jailed burglar given extra two years and five months in prison after admitting more crimes

Braybrook was convicted of eight burglaries in Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues interested in Rangers right-back Hodson

Northern Ireland's Lee Hodson during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Qualifying match at the HDI Arena, Hannover.

Joyriding burglars stole car after taking jewellery

The burglary happened in the Chantry area of Ipswich, with a Ford Focus ST stolen in the Eccles Road/Woolverstone Road area Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists