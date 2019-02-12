Partly Cloudy

Jenny Wren’s Yarns set to shut up shop this spring

PUBLISHED: 14:17 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:17 05 March 2019

Lois Mickleburgh owner of Jenny Wren's Yarns, which is due to close at the end of March. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Lois Mickleburgh owner of Jenny Wren's Yarns, which is due to close at the end of March. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

A prize-winning yarn shop in Ipswich will close its doors at the end of March after six yeas of trading.

Award winners Jenny Wren's Yarns, of St Peter's Street. Lois Mickleburgh and her mum Sue Newbery. Picture: DAVID VINCENTAward winners Jenny Wren's Yarns, of St Peter's Street. Lois Mickleburgh and her mum Sue Newbery. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Jenny Wren’s Yarns, which first opened in 2012, will not continue trading after owner Lois Mickleburgh decided not to renew her lease on the store in St Peter’s Street store.

In a statement, Ms Mickleburgh said: “I’ve decided that Jenny Wren’s Yarns will be closing it’s doors in spring 2019. The lease runs out at the end of April and I have decided not to renew.

“I have really enjoyed the life of a yarn shop owner. I’ve met and made friends with some interesting and inspiring people who I wouldn’t have known otherwise and I also got to share my love for nice yarn with our customers.

“But, all good thing come to an end and I feel it’s time to move on and head in a new direction.”

In 2018, the independent store hit the headlines after winning a British Knitting and Crochet Award.

The store was voted for by the public and Ms Mickleburgh’s shop came joint first after Jenny Wren’s Yarns got the same number of votes as a yarn shop in Faversham, Kent. She travelled down to London to collect her award in August 2018.

The shop was again in the limelight as it was nominated for the Best Independent Yarn Shop in the South East in June last year, an award it had previously won in 2016.

As well as selling yarn, the shop hosted classes and workshops.

Ms Mickleburgh added: “I will miss my little woolly wonderland and the people who frequent it a lot.

“There will, of course, be a clearance sale so keep your eyes peeled for that.

“The classes that are currently in the schedule will still happen, as will the regular knit groups.

“Our opening hours may change and reduce in the coming weeks but we will be sure to post about that on the website and social media.

“I’d like to thank all our customers past and present for their custom over the years and if anyone wants to buy a beautiful yarn shop then come and talk to me.”

