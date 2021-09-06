News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Seafront restaurant forced to shut due to staff shortages

Angus Williams

Published: 11:02 AM September 6, 2021    Updated: 11:04 AM September 6, 2021
Steak Lobster & Co in Underhill Road, Felixstowe, has been forced to close temporarily due to staff shortages.

A Felixstowe restaurant has had to close temporarily due to staff shortages.

Steak Lobster & Co, in Undercliff Road, will shut its doors for the whole of September due to a lack of workers and the need to carry out essential maintenance work, bosses at the eatery have said.

It will reopen in October.

A message on the steakhouse's website said: "Please note that due to staff shortages we will be closed throughout September 2021. We will be re-opening on the 1st October 2021. We look forward to seeing you then."

On social media the restaurant reassured punters that bookings could still be made for October by leaving an answerphone message or emailing the restaurant.

Back in 2019, our restaurant reviewer praised Steak Lobster & Co's food as "delicious", while adding the prices "won't put you out of pocket either".

The closure comes as the CBI, a leading business group, urged the government to take urgent action to tackle the shortage of workers, warning that labour supply problems could last for up to two years.

