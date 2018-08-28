Plans afoot to close Edinburgh Woollen Mill

Edinburgh Woollen Mill in Sudbury. Picture: Angie Kearney Archant

Sudbury is to lose another big retailer.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Edinburgh Woollen Mill in Sudbury. Picture: Angie Kearney Edinburgh Woollen Mill in Sudbury. Picture: Angie Kearney

Edinburgh Woollen Mill is closing down its store on Old Market Place in Sudbury, which has been open for the last 16 to 18 years,‘subject to landlord negotiations.’

The first thing that the staff in the store knew about the proposed closure was when they were asked to put up posters in the windows, which read ‘This store is closing down, all stock must go - subject to landlord negotiations.’

The retail company also operates a Peacocks in Sudbury, and it is unknown whether that store too will close down.

Edinburgh Woollen Mill, which also has a store in Ipswich and as part of a garden centre in Woodbridge, pulled its fashion brand concessions, including Jaeger, from House of Fraser stores in September.

Edinburgh Woollen Mill in Sudbury. Picture: Angie Kearney Edinburgh Woollen Mill in Sudbury. Picture: Angie Kearney

The company was approached this morning for comment and has not responded.

Sudbury resident Helen Uplivity Jefferson said: “It’s the only remaining local shop that our elderly female family and friends can buy nice clothes and teasers with elasticated waists.

“There are a lot of us that go in there a lot. Devastating. Our elderly family members in Sudbury are frail and can’t manage Bury or Colchester shopping. But a trip to the Woollen Mill and one or two other shops and a bite to eat somewhere is a full and much enjoyed day out in Sudbury for my Mum and me...I feel very sad. Is there anything we can do to stop it’s closing?”