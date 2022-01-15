Take a look inside new Ipswich restaurant that makes pizza the 'proper way'
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A new Italian restaurant that makes pizza the "proper way" using a wood-fired oven has opened near Ipswich town centre.
Storico, managed by Malik Kantar, has taken over the unit formerly occupied by the VK Vietnamese restaurant in Northgate Street, opposite the easyHotel.
The restaurant, which is also run by head chef Feyzula Mahmudov, welcomed its first customers last month.
Mr Kantar has previously managed restaurants in Norfolk and Essex, but opted to open an Ipswich eatery as he thought there was a lack of wood-fired pizza diners in the town.
Storico has already proved a hit with customers, Mr Kantar said, with Cradle of Filth frontman and Ipswich native Dani Filth dining there earlier in January.
Among the meals available include charcoal-based pizza, which Mr Kantar said was not widely available in Ipswich.
He said: "We serve Italian-style proper wood-fired pizza and freshly-made pasta. We've also got lots of vegan and vegetarian options.
"There's no gas or no electric. We make pizza the proper way. We're trying to do the best pizza in Ipswich.
"Ipswich is such a nice place, so we decided to open a new restaurant here. But unfortunately, we hadn't seen many wood-fired pizza places.
"We do charcoal-based pizza, which is very popular at the moment. It is the healthiest option and is good for the digestive system. I haven't seen it anywhere else in Ipswich."
Storico is currently open from midday until the evenings throughout the week, but Mr Kantar revealed his plans to expand the restaurant's menu and open earlier.
He added: "We haven't even finished yet. At the end of February, we'll look to start serving breakfast.
"We have a very big project here. We want to sell quality food at a great price."