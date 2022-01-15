Take a look inside new Ipswich restaurant that makes pizza the 'proper way'

Storico has opened up in Ipswich's Northgate Street - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A new Italian restaurant that makes pizza the "proper way" using a wood-fired oven has opened near Ipswich town centre.

Storico, managed by Malik Kantar, has taken over the unit formerly occupied by the VK Vietnamese restaurant in Northgate Street, opposite the easyHotel.

Diners enjoying their Italian dishes at the new restaurant - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The restaurant, which is also run by head chef Feyzula Mahmudov, welcomed its first customers last month.

Mr Kantar has previously managed restaurants in Norfolk and Essex, but opted to open an Ipswich eatery as he thought there was a lack of wood-fired pizza diners in the town.

Storico has taken the place of a closed Vietnamese restaurant - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Storico has already proved a hit with customers, Mr Kantar said, with Cradle of Filth frontman and Ipswich native Dani Filth dining there earlier in January.

Among the meals available include charcoal-based pizza, which Mr Kantar said was not widely available in Ipswich.

Some of the pastas available at Storico - Credit: Charlotte Bond

He said: "We serve Italian-style proper wood-fired pizza and freshly-made pasta. We've also got lots of vegan and vegetarian options.

A pizza being prepared in the wood-fire oven - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"There's no gas or no electric. We make pizza the proper way. We're trying to do the best pizza in Ipswich.

"Ipswich is such a nice place, so we decided to open a new restaurant here. But unfortunately, we hadn't seen many wood-fired pizza places.

One of the pizzas available in the eatery near Ipswich town centre - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"We do charcoal-based pizza, which is very popular at the moment. It is the healthiest option and is good for the digestive system. I haven't seen it anywhere else in Ipswich."

Storico is currently open from midday until the evenings throughout the week, but Mr Kantar revealed his plans to expand the restaurant's menu and open earlier.

Storico served its first customers in December last year - Credit: Charlotte Bond

He added: "We haven't even finished yet. At the end of February, we'll look to start serving breakfast.

"We have a very big project here. We want to sell quality food at a great price."