Prizes for best Christmas decoration ideas

Stow Healthcare Christmas competitions winner, Stowlangtoft Hall Archant

Suffolk-based care group Stow Healthcare has been encouraging homes across the group to get into the festive spirit by launching their first ever Stow in the Snow winter competition.

The company has been engaging residents, families, staff and volunteers to contribute to the effort to find most festive Best in Stow.

With categories ranging from best Winter Wonderland, to best table decoration or festive floral arrangement.

One of the categories was even been shared on social media with members of the public voting for their favourite entry to be awarded the title Best Decorated Christmas Tree.

This competition was designed to provide meaningful Christmas activities within the homes and engage staff, residents and their families all together at this special time of year.

Operations Coordinator Alex Ball said: “We are delighted that our residents and staff have been so engaged in designing the categories of the competition, before getting started on their entries in recent months. It has been great to see the enthusiasm for the competition build alongside the lead up to the festive season. It has sparked really innovative ideas and unique interpretations of the categories at each home with residents, visitors and staff all eagerly anticipating the judging day to show off their wonderful creations.

Stow in the Snow evolved from the success of the company’s summer competition, Stow in Bloom.

The judges toured all 5 homes awarding rosettes for first, second and third place entries. The winners from each home were then taken forward to be judged Best in Stow.

After some extremely difficult decisions and much deliberation the overall winners were decided. Stowlangtoft Hall in Suffolk claimed this year’s trophy with 4 overall wins across the group for Best Decorated Christmas Cake, ‘Best Christmas Jumper,‘Best Gingerbread House and Best Homemade Christmas Card.