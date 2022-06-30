Fitness studio marking first birthday prepares for sweaty summer

James Webb, Lucy Grimwood and session participants during the class organised by StudioFlex - Credit: StudioFlex

An MMA star has lent his support to a Nacton-based fitness club as it marks its first full year in business.

StudioFlex, a boutique fitness club in Suffolk, that offers "unique" indoor and outdoor classes, invited Colchester-based MMA star, James Webb to see itself at work.

James was joined by Nicola Mason and GB boxing tutor Lucy Grimwood, who make up two of the eighteen regular instructors at StudioFlex.

James Webb hosted a boxing session at StudioFlex

The fitness centre was founded in August 2020 is only now celebrating its first full year of operation, as the club had to close several times due to lockdowns.

James Peasey, StudioFlex manager, said: “We’re slowly getting the word out about our quite unique offering.

“Our aim is to bring the fun elements of group exercise but to a more personal level, where people get much more attention from the instructors. All of our classes are small sizes. We have a maximum of ten people in a class.

“Our clients often feel like they're getting a personal training, but for a fraction of the cost. Everyone has different needs and our excellent instructors take care of everybody individually.”

Classes at the StudioFlex include reformer pilates, aerial yoga, barre, indoor cycling, hot yoga and pilates.

The club is now inviting local residents to take part in the free monthly outdoor classes that will run throughout the summer to incentivise people to embark on their own fitness journeys.

The outdoor sessions that can host up to 30 people will include yoga, pilates and healthy-ageing classes.

After the sessions all the participants are welcome to revitalise in the CafeFlex with a delicious breakfast, brunch or lunch.

Mr Peasey said: “People attending the classes will benefit from the expertise of professional fitness instructors. Participants can expect to learn new skills and improve wellbeing whilst meeting friends in a fantastic environment.”