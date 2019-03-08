Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Superdry announces new Ipswich store

PUBLISHED: 17:24 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 25 March 2019

Allan Hassell, manager of the Buttermarket Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Allan Hassell, manager of the Buttermarket Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A major clothing brand is set to appear on Ipswich’s high street - creating 12 new jobs.

Work has started on a Superdry store in the Buttermarket shopping centre in Ipswich Picture: SOPHIE BARNETTWork has started on a Superdry store in the Buttermarket shopping centre in Ipswich Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Superdry has revealed it will be moving into The Buttermarket Centre.

Work is under way to transform three units of the town centre mall into a new branch for the national fashion chain.

Allan Hassell, who manages The Buttermarket, said: “We are very excited to see Superdry joining the line-up at the Buttermarket, the new store plans look marvellous.

“We’re confident the new brand will be very well received by our customers and will complement our existing fashion offer nicely, bringing a high quality and contemporary range to the mix. We wish the team every success with the new store.”

Superdry have confirmed it will be coming to The Buttermarket Centre. Picture: Jessica HillSuperdry have confirmed it will be coming to The Buttermarket Centre. Picture: Jessica Hill

The 1635sq ft Superdry store will join the ranks of TK Maxx, New Look, Select and Boots in the centre.

An opening date for the store is yet to be confirmed.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Updated Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Police find car with 15 people packed inside

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Pedestrian dies after collision with car in Ipswich

The collision happened next to the double roundabouts next to Cardinal Park, Ipswich, close to the Novotel in the town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Superdry announces new Ipswich store

Allan Hassell, manager of the Buttermarket Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

‘One life is too much’: Residents react to fatal crash on busy Ipswich road

Star Lane in Ipswich, close to where the accident happened. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Police find car with 15 people packed inside

The Mercedes which was stopped in Ipswich, which police said had 15 people on board. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM

Pedestrian dies after collision with car in Ipswich

The collision happened next to the double roundabouts next to Cardinal Park, Ipswich, close to the Novotel in the town centre Picture: ARCHANT

Superdry announces new Ipswich store

Allan Hassell, manager of the Buttermarket Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Body of woman found in river in Hadleigh

Forensic vehicles have also been spotted at the scene but a wide cordon is in place to allow the police to carry out an investigation Picture: CHARLOTTE SMITH-JARVIS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Superdry announces new Ipswich store

Allan Hassell, manager of the Buttermarket Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Two-car crash causes delays on Felixstowe Road in Ipswich

Suffolk police have been called to a two-vehicle crash in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOLEMAPS

Ipswich Academy delight after “good” Ofsted report

Ipswich Academy had previously been rated as

Suffolk Premier Cup previews: Musgrove happy as Stow hit form at the right time

Paul Musgrove, Stowmarket assistant boss Photo: Gary Donnison
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists