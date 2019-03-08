Superdry announces new Ipswich store
A major clothing brand is set to appear on Ipswich’s high street - creating 12 new jobs.
Superdry has revealed it will be moving into The Buttermarket Centre.
Work is under way to transform three units of the town centre mall into a new branch for the national fashion chain.
Allan Hassell, who manages The Buttermarket, said: “We are very excited to see Superdry joining the line-up at the Buttermarket, the new store plans look marvellous.
“We’re confident the new brand will be very well received by our customers and will complement our existing fashion offer nicely, bringing a high quality and contemporary range to the mix. We wish the team every success with the new store.”
The 1635sq ft Superdry store will join the ranks of TK Maxx, New Look, Select and Boots in the centre.
An opening date for the store is yet to be confirmed.