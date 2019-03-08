Rain

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Former Browne’s shop to reopen as seafood restaurant

PUBLISHED: 14:35 16 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:35 16 March 2019

The Ocean Fish Basket, a new fish restaurant in Upper Brook Street in the heart of Ipswich, and owner Mr Hasan Orman. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The Ocean Fish Basket, a new fish restaurant in Upper Brook Street in the heart of Ipswich, and owner Mr Hasan Orman. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

The family behind Huffers in Sudbury are putting the final touches to their latest venture - a new fish restuarant which is set to open in Ipswich town centre next month.

Hasan Orman also runs Huffers in Sudbury Picture: DAVID VINCENTHasan Orman also runs Huffers in Sudbury Picture: DAVID VINCENT

As a boy in Turkey, Hasan Orman would go out on the family’s fishing boat on the Black Sea and help bring in the catch.

And now he is preparing to achieve a long-held dream by opening a fish restaurant in Upper Brook Street - the Ocean Fish Basket.

His restaurant will open in what was, for 80 years, Browne’s men’s outfitters. The business closed back in August 2015 due to a fall in trade and rising costs.

MORE: Browne’s closes after 80 years in Ipswich town centre

Mr Orman said: “I come from a fishing family. My grandfather was a fisherman and so was my father, and my uncle’s son still operates and fishes on the family boat.

“It has always been my dream to have a fish restaurant and this is going to be our new family business.

And the opening is just around the corner.

“We are almost ready to open,” said Mr Orman, who is an experienced restaurateur.

He continued: “We will only be serving fresh fish, nothing frozen. We will serve traditional English fish and chips, and grilled fish.

“There will be fish platters, fish kebabs, shellfish and a lot more. We will have a children’s menu, and vegan and gluten free options.”

Mr Orman and wife Nicola moved to Sudbury 25 years ago where they run Huffers restaurant.

They have five children and Mr Orman said their two elder sons, Kay and Jay, and daughter Yasmine, will be helping him in the Ipswich business.

“It is a true family business. We will be employing 10 to 12 staff, depending on how busy we are,” he said.

Mr Orman grew up in Turkey and first came to the UK to study at university in London.

His first business was a sandwich shop in West Ham, he said, before they moved to Suffolk.

He said: “I always wanted to invest in something in Ipswich but it needed to be in the right position.

“I was looking for premises in Ipswich for a long time, before I found this.”

He added: “We love living in Suffolk. The people are very friendly. We have aways enjoyed our life here.”

The floor-to-ceiling refurbishment started in September last year and there were special requirements to meet because the restaurant is in a listed building.

The bespoke tables were made in Turkey while the ground floor has new wooden flooring, kitchen and food preparation areas and there is seating for 86 diners.

