Opening date revealed for Ipswich fish restaurant

The Ocean Fish Basket, in Upper Brook street The Orman family, daughters Yasemin and Safiye and mum and dad Nicola and Hasan, Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

A Suffolk family is to open a new fish restaurant in Ipswich.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Ocean Fish Basket, in Upper Brook street Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND The Ocean Fish Basket, in Upper Brook street Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Ocean Fish Basket is due to open on Monday April 15, in the former Browne’s menswear buiding opposite Sainsbury’s in Upper Brook Street.

The listed building has been converted and fitted out for its new use, with a bright, modern design.

The fish and seafood restaurant will be the Orman family’s first venture in Ipswich - though it will be very different from the family’s restaurant in Sudbury.

Owner Hasan Orman said: “We are all ready to go now. It is a big venture for us, and for the town. Everything has been done and been approved. We are opening at 11am, till 10pm on Monday.

“We are just doing a bit more training before then. It has been a long time coming but we are pleased to be here now.

“Every business trying to bring something new to the town centre, will help make the town busier, and is good for everyone. I think we are the only sit-down fish restaurant in the town centre.”

Originally from Turkey, Mr Orman’s family operated fishing boats on the Black Sea and he used to go out on the boats as a boy.

His wife Nicola said: “It is a way of life for people there. We will all be involved here, It is very different from our Sudbury restaurant.

“Our eldest son Jay will be here every day and we will all help, his brother Kiyahan (Ki), and sister Yasemin when she is not studying at university too. It really is a family business.”

Younger daughter Safiye will also be helping during the school holidays.

“Launching any new business is exciting but it is also nerve-wracking,” Mrs Orman said.

“We just hope the customers are going to like it. We hope quite a few customers will come across from Sudbury to see what we are doing here.”