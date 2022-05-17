News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Sue's sterling work to teach art of silver jewellery making

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 6:49 PM May 17, 2022
Sue Studd is now a jewellery maker in Suffolk after 36 years in teaching.

Sue Studd swapped her classroom for teaching workshops after falling in love with jewellery making. - Credit: Sue Studd

A former teacher is looking to inspire people through art after she swapped her career of nearly four decades to run a jewellery business in Suffolk.

Sue Studd was a primary school teacher and an art co-ordinator in London for 36 years, before moving to the county to start her jewellery making journey 11 years ago.

Pendant made by Sue

Pendant made by Sue - Credit: Sue Studd

The Martlesham resident decided to make her passion her full-time work six years ago when she and launched The Magic of Fireflies & Dragonflies.

The business owner and teacher said: “I think if you've got a passion for something like painting or making silver jewellery, you can use that and enjoy yourself. It's important to have something that you're passionate about.”   

Sue has completed a number of courses which allows her to teach silver jewellery clay classes.      

Unique silver commemorative crown necklace for the Queen’s platinum jubilee

Unique silver commemorative crown necklace for the Queen’s platinum jubilee - Credit: Sue Studd

The artist said: “I found somebody in Ipswich who was teaching others how to make silver clay jewellery. I went along for a couple of lessons, and I've carried on from there. I’ve become qualified to teach others, so now I'm making my own jewellery and I'm carrying workshops. 

“People come along and enjoy making something that they can take home with them. We always have lots of fun.”  

She offers workshops open to a range of skill sets. 

Earrings made by Sue

Earrings made by Sue - Credit: Sue Studd

She said: “The workshops for beginners give a taste of jewellery clay making. Participants can learn about basic techniques of rolling out the clay, texturing and cutting. After the finished classes, they go home with another pair of earrings or a pendant they made themselves."

During the workshops, the participants work with pure silver and natural materials, among others, sea glass.  

Sue said that the workshop participants usually attend her classes as they want to have some time out for themselves or meet up with friends and together make something beautiful that will stay with them forever.  

Sue's jewellery

Ring made by Sue - Credit: Sue Studd

Sue said noticed that making art helps people with their struggles. She said: “Doing something creative is always good for mental health. 

“During the workshops, people make something, so there's a sense of achievement. They come along and then say that they had a wonderful time. I want them to feel welcomed.” 

