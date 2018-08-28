New corporate digital voucher scheme launched in Suffolk

Paul Milsom with Sue Tasker, founder and director of Pressi Archant

Suffolk-based digital voucher provider Pressi has launched a new scheme to provide companies with a flexible reward and incentive scheme, Pressi Corporate Choice.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Screenshot showing Pressi's corporate digital voucher scheme Screenshot showing Pressi's corporate digital voucher scheme

Pressi was established in 2013 by Sue Tasker, an East Bergholt resident who also manages corporate sales for Milsom hotels and restaurants. Ms Tasker was keen to tap into the gift voucher industry, which represents more than £5bn annually with digital now equating to around 46% of that.

“Pressi provides an ideal instant solution where consumers can buy and send and receive and spend instantly,” Ms Tasker explained.

With Pressi Corporate Choice, companies can offer employees a monetary reward and they can choose to spend the reward from a range of gift option, from a Turkey, a box of Quality Street or more recently Perkbox discount subscription which works with national companies. The vouchers can act as flexible reward choices for employees, which they can choose and redeem over a 12 month period. There is also a Pressi donation to Charity. All voucher sales are transferred to your nominated bank account weekly, minus the commission of 10%.