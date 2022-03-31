Aldi to create 62 more jobs across Suffolk

Aldi is looking to hire 62 more members of staff across Suffolk this year - Credit: Archant

Budget supermarket chain Aldi is looking to hire 62 more members of staff across Suffolk this year.

Aldi, which is the UK's fifth-largest supermarket, is searching for people of all levels of experience to fill roles at its stores across the county.

The new roles include full-time positions such as store assistant and store management assistant all the way up to deputy manager.

The stores in Suffolk where the supermarket is looking to hire include Ipswich, Brandon and Lowestoft.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow and make Aldi accessible to even more shoppers this year, we need thousands more amazing colleagues across the country to make that possible.

“That includes job roles at current and new stores across Suffolk.

“Our colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success, so we look forward to welcoming even more great people to the team to become a part of our success.”

Store assistants at Aldi, which recently expanded its click-and-collect services across Suffolk, can earn at least £10.10 an hour and remains the only supermarket to offer paid breaks.