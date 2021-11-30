Martlesham Tesco customers donate hundreds of gifts to Suffolk Baby Bank

Tesco Martlesham store manager, Peter Hope, with colleagues Julie Thomas (left) and Ann Fuller (right) and the 272 Christmas presents collected so far for Suffolk Baby Bank - Credit: Karen Denton

Hundreds of presents have been collected to give families experiencing hardship a boost at Christmas.

Customers and staff from Tesco in Martlesham have donated Christmas toys and gifts to Suffolk Baby Bank for babies and children up to the age of 16.

With one last week of the appeal still to run, a total of 272 presents have been collected.

Customers select a gift tag from the tree to purchase a present for the Suffolk Baby Bank - Credit: Karen Denton

Peter Hope, store manager, said: "We are delighted to support Suffolk Baby Bank again this year with our 'giving tree'.

"We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our community and colleagues.

"It's a whole-store effort with every department getting involved with wrapping and delivering the gifts - and it's a privilege to know we have helped bring some festive cheer to children in the local area."

Sian Buck, service team manager, added: "Being able to support the Baby Bank and other fantastic charities is truly the best part of my job.

"As a mum of three young children, I understand the pressures families have faced over the last 18 months and it's great to know we can help in some small way.

"I would like to thank everyone who has supported us and my amazing team who without this project would not be possible."

The last date to make a donation is Sunday, December 5.