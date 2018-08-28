Overcast

New boss chosen for Greene King

PUBLISHED: 14:26 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:03 15 January 2019

Nick Mackenzie, who is set to become CEO at Greene King Picture: GREENE KING

Nick Mackenzie, who is set to become CEO at Greene King Picture: GREENE KING

Greene King

Bury St Edmunds brewing and pubs giant Greene King has chosen a new chief executive.

A successor has been chosen for Greene King chief executive Rooney Anand Picture: GREENE KINGA successor has been chosen for Greene King chief executive Rooney Anand Picture: GREENE KING

Nick Mackenzie will join the board on May 1, succeeding Rooney Anand.

He joins from Madame Tussauds owner Merlin Entertainments plc where, as a member of executive committee, he is responsible for the Midway portfolio of attractions.

The business comprises more than 100 businesses around the world including Madame Tussauds, the London Eye and SEA LIFE aquariums.

Mr Mackenzie qualified as a chartered surveyor, starting out at Bass plc, and moving to Allied Domecq as its acquisitions director before joining Burger King UK as development director.

He joined The Tussauds Group in 2002 which was subsequently acquired by Merlin in 2007 where he remained to head up its property and development group.

He became managing director of Resort Theme Parks in 2011 before moving across to lead the Midway business in 2015. He is also currently an independent non-executive director of Daniel Thwaites plc, a role he will relinquish before taking up his executive role at Greene King.

Chairman Philip Yea said: “After a comprehensive search we feel that Nick’s broad experience and track record at one of the world’s leading leisure businesses as well as his knowledge of the pub business, both early in his career and more recently as a non-executive, make him the best candidate to lead Greene King through its next phase. We are looking forward to Nick taking up his role when Rooney steps down at the end of the current financial year.’

Mr Mackenzie said: “Greene King is a very strong business with a great portfolio of pubs and beer brands and a real commitment to its customers, staff and shareholders. I am looking forward to working with my new colleagues to deliver on our vision to be the best pub company and brewer in Britain.”

