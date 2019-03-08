Ben Fogle revealed as host for prestigious Ipswich dinner

Ben Fogle is set Suffolk Chamber's Prestige Dinner in September. PhotoL Hannah McKay. Hannah McKay

Adventurer Ben Fogle is set to host a special evening celebrating the best of Suffolk businesses.

Suffolk Chamber’s Prestige Dinners returns to Trinity Park, Ipswich, on Thursday, September 19.

And this year will see the award-winning broadcaster take the reins as the evening’s dinner speaker.

The announcement was made by the chamber’s chief executive John Dugmore, who explained why the events were so vital to the county’s businesses.

He said: “The whole idea behind Suffolk Chamber’s Prestige Dinners is to provide the perfect environment with which our members and their guests can spend quality time together in first class locations, over the best food and drink they county can offer whilst listening to some extraordinarily talented speakers.

“Join us for an inspiring and incredible presentation from Ben, who will be telling us about his adventures, from swimming with crocodiles to conquering Mount Everest, from crossing Antarctica to rowing across the Atlantic.

Mr Dugmore added: “The much-loved TV adventurer will recount these thrilling tales and more with warmth and honesty, giving you a rare chance to discover more about Ben’s amazing adventures and exhibitions from the man himself.”

Mr Fogle first burst into the public eye when he participated in BBC’s Castaway 2000 – a social experiment which saw 36 people marooned on an island to see if they could create a self-sufficient community.

Since then he has written nine Sunday Times best-selling books and become the Unites Nations Patron of the Wilderness, as well as presenting numerous shows for the BBC, ITV, C5 and Discovery

A Suffolk Chambers spokesman added: “Last year Suffolk Chamber hosted two incredibly successful Prestige Dinners at two of the highest quality locations in Suffolk.

“At both over 200 guests were entertained by high-profiled, knowledgeable and entertaining speakers - Justin Urquhart-Stewart, one of the most recognisable and trusted media commentators on the world of high finance and well-known political commentator and author, John Sergeant.

“The 2019 Prestige Dinner offers an even wider range of sponsorship opportunities than previous events, allowing a range of local businesses the opportunity to associate their brand with such an exciting and dynamic personality as Ben Fogle.”

For more information and to reserve spaces for the evening visit www.suffolkchamber.co.uk