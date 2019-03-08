Partly Cloudy

Ben Fogle revealed as host for prestigious Ipswich dinner

PUBLISHED: 12:45 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:45 10 April 2019

Ben Fogle is set Suffolk Chamber's Prestige Dinner in September. PhotoL Hannah McKay.

Ben Fogle is set Suffolk Chamber's Prestige Dinner in September. PhotoL Hannah McKay.

Hannah McKay

Adventurer Ben Fogle is set to host a special evening celebrating the best of Suffolk businesses.

Suffolk Chamber’s Prestige Dinners returns to Trinity Park, Ipswich, on Thursday, September 19.

And this year will see the award-winning broadcaster take the reins as the evening’s dinner speaker.

MORE: Future of former Flux trampoline site revealed

The announcement was made by the chamber’s chief executive John Dugmore, who explained why the events were so vital to the county’s businesses.

He said: “The whole idea behind Suffolk Chamber’s Prestige Dinners is to provide the perfect environment with which our members and their guests can spend quality time together in first class locations, over the best food and drink they county can offer whilst listening to some extraordinarily talented speakers.

“Join us for an inspiring and incredible presentation from Ben, who will be telling us about his adventures, from swimming with crocodiles to conquering Mount Everest, from crossing Antarctica to rowing across the Atlantic.

Mr Dugmore added: “The much-loved TV adventurer will recount these thrilling tales and more with warmth and honesty, giving you a rare chance to discover more about Ben’s amazing adventures and exhibitions from the man himself.”

Mr Fogle first burst into the public eye when he participated in BBC’s Castaway 2000 – a social experiment which saw 36 people marooned on an island to see if they could create a self-sufficient community.

Since then he has written nine Sunday Times best-selling books and become the Unites Nations Patron of the Wilderness, as well as presenting numerous shows for the BBC, ITV, C5 and Discovery

A Suffolk Chambers spokesman added: “Last year Suffolk Chamber hosted two incredibly successful Prestige Dinners at two of the highest quality locations in Suffolk.

“At both over 200 guests were entertained by high-profiled, knowledgeable and entertaining speakers - Justin Urquhart-Stewart, one of the most recognisable and trusted media commentators on the world of high finance and well-known political commentator and author, John Sergeant.

“The 2019 Prestige Dinner offers an even wider range of sponsorship opportunities than previous events, allowing a range of local businesses the opportunity to associate their brand with such an exciting and dynamic personality as Ben Fogle.”

For more information and to reserve spaces for the evening visit www.suffolkchamber.co.uk

Woman killed in her Ipswich flat suffered 28 stab wounds, inquest hears

The scene around Siloam Place, and inset, Thomas Kemp Picture: ARCHANT

Rooftop egg-thrower’s actions aggravated by struggle to quit smoking

Polcie were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for more than three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Finalists revealed for the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019

Who will the winners be in the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Danny King column: I get your Twitter vote, we thrash Lynn, as Ritchie’s ‘tache blows off!

Cameron Heeps and Danny King in discussion in the pits. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Days Gone By - How the Ipswich docks have changed over time

This photograph was taken from the Custom House around the First World War period. A huge sailing ship was moored in the centre of the wet dock. Barges were unloading grain for Ipswich mills Picture: IPSWICH MARITIME TRUST ARCHIVE
